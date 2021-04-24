Just In
Amazon Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Mobile Accessories Start At Rs. 69
Amazon India provides a slew of discounts of offers from time to time across various product categories. The latest one that is going on is the Amazon Sale on mobile accessories. The discounts and offers on mobile accessories will be priced starting from Rs. 69.
If you have owned a new smartphone or planning to upgrade accessories for your existing smartphone, then you can check out the discounts and offers available on the ongoing Amazon sale from here. Check out the details listed below.
Power Banks Starting At Rs. 499
Are you looking forward to buying a power bank to take care of your smartphone? Well, the Amazon India sale is the right time as you can avail lucrative offers and discounts on the same. You can grab power banks starting from Rs. 499 from Amazon.
Headsets Starting At Rs. 149
During this sale, you can get your hands on headphones, headsets, and true wireless earbuds at an attractive discount. These headphones come from a range of brands including Realme, OnePlus, Jabra, boAt, Skullcandy, and much more during this sale.
Cable And Charging Starting At Rs. 99
Cases and protective covers are the commonly used accessories for smartphones. The ongoing sale on Amazon sale lists the same from as low as Rs. 69. You will get a variety of cases and covers so that you can buy the one that suits your preferences.
Cases And Covers Starting At Rs. 69
Amazon India has listed a slew of charging cables and chargers meant for smartphone users. Right now, during the mobile accessories sale, the online retailer sells these at attractive pricing starting from just Rs. 69.
