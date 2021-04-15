Amazon Sony Audio Days 2021: Discount Offer On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatre, And More

If you are interested in buying a new pair of headphones or speakers, then the Sony Audio Days sale is the right time. You can get no-cost EMI payment option, Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 for the top 3 spenders of the day and Rs. 5,000 worth Amazon vouchers for the top 3 spenders of the week.

Check out the Amazon Sony Audio Days sale offers and discounts from here.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (30%)

Sony WF-1000XM3 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Earbuds

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (33%)

Sony WF-XB700 is available at 33% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (17%)

Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 2,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,790 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (40%)

Sony WI-C200 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,790 onwards during the sale.

Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 4,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40%)

Sony WI-XB400 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.