Amazon Sony Audio Days 2021: Discount Offer On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theatre, And More
We are on the last day of the Sony Audio Days sale on Amazon India. The sale was live for three days from April 13 to 15. During this sale, buyers can get up to 45% discount on the Sony audibles along with other deals and discounts.
If you are interested in buying a new pair of headphones or speakers, then the Sony Audio Days sale is the right time. You can get no-cost EMI payment option, Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 2,000 for the top 3 spenders of the day and Rs. 5,000 worth Amazon vouchers for the top 3 spenders of the week.
Check out the Amazon Sony Audio Days sale offers and discounts from here.
Sony WF-1000XM3
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (30%)
Sony WF-1000XM3 is available at 30% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (33%)
Sony WF-XB700 is available at 33% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-1000XM4
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (17%)
Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,790 ; You Save: Rs. 1,200 (40%)
Sony WI-C200 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,790 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (40%)
Sony WI-XB400 is available at 40% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Days sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.
