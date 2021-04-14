Just In
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days 2021: Discount Offers On Premium Mobiles
The online retailer Amazon India is now hosting a new sale called Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale that is live until April 15. During this sale, you can upgrade to your favorite smartphone from premium brands such as Samsung and Apple and get attractive discounts and offers on the same. There will be up to 40% off on leading smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung and more.
Besides the discounts from Amazon India, there will be offers from partner banks too. Customers can also get 10% instant discount or up to Rs. 1,500 discount on using an IndusInd Bank credit or debit card for the purchase. Furthermore, there is no-cost EMI payment option for 12 months as well.
The Prime members will get no-cost EMI on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card and there is higher tenure for EMI payments at relatively lower costs.
Having said that, here we have listed the discounts you will get on smartphones during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Price: Rs. 1,04,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,001.00 (9%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,04,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999 ; Price: Rs. 34,999 You Save: Rs. 7,000 (17%)
Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs 7,000 (18%)
Mi 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8%)
OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Price: Rs. 47,999 ; You Save: Rs. 27,000 (36%)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 36% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,000 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 80,000 ; Price: Rs. 59,990 ; You Save: Rs. 20,010 (25%)
LG Wing is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.
