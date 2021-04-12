Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Discount Offers On Budget And Mid-Range Mobiles

Mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Power, Oppo A31, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and more will be available with massive price cuts during this sale.

So, if you are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone, this is the best time to do so. Here are all the top deals offered by Amazon during smartphone upgrade days.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500 (20%)

Samsung Galaxy M31s is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27%)

Redmi Note 9 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Power

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs 3,500 (25%)

Redmi 9 Power is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M51

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 6,000 (21%)

Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (24%)

Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (21%)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

OPPO A15

Offer:

M.R.P: Rs. 12,990.00 Deal Price: Rs. 9,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: ₹ 3,000.00 (23%)

OPPO A15 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M11

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27%)

Samsung Galaxy M11 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

Vivo Y12s

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (29%)

Vivo Y12s is available at 29% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

Coolpad Cool 6

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Price: Rs. 9,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (29%)

Coolpad Cool 6 is available at 29% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

Nokia 2.4

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs.11,499 ; Price: Rs. 10,399 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,100(10%)

Nokia 2.4 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 5 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 11,499 ; Price: Rs. 9,399 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,100 (18%)

Tecno Spark 5 Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,399 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: 21,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,490 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%)

OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,200 (20%)

Redmi 9 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 15,001 (35%)

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 35% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A52

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 30,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,200 (14%)

Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,799 onwards during the sale.