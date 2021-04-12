ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Discount Offers On Budget And Mid-Range Mobiles

    By
    |

    Ugadi is just around the corner, and Amazon has now come up with a sale on smartphones for this auspicious occasion. The company has announced Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days, where, it is offering deals and discounts on budget and mid-range smartphones.

    Amazon Ugadi Festival Sale 2021
     

    Mobiles like the Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 9 Power, Oppo A31, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, and more will be available with massive price cuts during this sale.

    So, if you are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone, this is the best time to do so. Here are all the top deals offered by Amazon during smartphone upgrade days.

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500 (20%)

    Samsung Galaxy M31s is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 9

    Redmi Note 9

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27%)

    Redmi Note 9 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9 Power
     

    Redmi 9 Power

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs 3,500 (25%)

    Redmi 9 Power is available at 25% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Samsung Galaxy M51

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 6,000 (21%)

    Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Redmi Note 9 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (24%)

    Redmi Note 9 Pro is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (21%)

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Price: Rs. 27,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 15,001.00 (35%)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 35% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 16,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,500 (18%)

    Samsung Galaxy M31 is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,499 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15

    OPPO A15

    Offer:
    M.R.P: Rs. 12,990.00 Deal Price: Rs. 9,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: ₹ 3,000.00 (23%)

    OPPO A15 is available at 23% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Samsung Galaxy M11

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27%)

    Samsung Galaxy M11 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y12s

    Vivo Y12s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (29%)

    Vivo Y12s is available at 29% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Coolpad Cool 6

    Coolpad Cool 6

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Price: Rs. 9,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (29%)

    Coolpad Cool 6 is available at 29% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Nokia 2.4

    Nokia 2.4

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs.11,499 ; Price: Rs. 10,399 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,100(10%)

    Nokia 2.4 is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,499 ; Price: Rs. 9,399 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,100 (18%)

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro is available at 18% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,399 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: 25,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Samsung Galaxy A32

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: 21,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000 (12%)

    Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro

    OPPO F19 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,490 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500 (10%)

    OPPO F19 Pro is available at 10% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,490 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 9

    Redmi 9

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,200 (20%)

    Redmi 9 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,799 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 15,001 (35%)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 35% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 30,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,799 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,200 (14%)

    Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 14% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,799 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 3:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X