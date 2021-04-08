Mi Fan Festival Sale April 2021: Offers On Redmi 9A, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9i, And More

Keeping in line with the same, the company has announced the Mi Fan Festival sale where lucrative discounts are being on Xiaomi smartphones, smart TVs, and other digital accessories. The sale begins on April 8 and will be live till April 13, 2021. Speaking of the offers, the company is selling the Redmi 9, Redmi Note 10 series, and a few Mi smartphones with special offers during this Mi Fan Festival sale on mi.com.

The Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, and the Redmi Note 9 are amongst the few models which you can buy with a cheaper price tag. The Mi 10T Pro which is the company's premium mid-range offering is also being offered with discounts during the sale. Here is the entire list:

Redmi 9A

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 9,499

Redmi 9A is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Power

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999

Redmi 9 Power is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.10,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs.8,799 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Redmi 9 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.8,799 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs.10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999

Redmi Note 9 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.10,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Prime

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999

Redmi 9 Prime is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9i

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999

Redmi 9i is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs.14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs.14,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10T Pro Cosmic Black 8GB+128GB

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

Mi 10T Pro is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.