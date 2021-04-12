Just In
Ugadi Flipkart Offers 2021: Best Discount and Deals On Premium Smartphones
The festive season of Ugadi is around the corner and it's time for a new year. Owing to this festival, the Walmart-owned e-commerce Flipkart offers attractive discounts and offers for its customers. There will be attractive offers from April 12 to April 15 for the users.
Flipkart Flagship Fest sale
During this discount, there will be discounts across the website including the additional bank cashback offers, exchange discounts, offers on choosing EMI offers on debit cards, no-cost EMI payment options, and win prizes via quiz contests that are live on the site.
Here, we have detailed the discounts that you can avail from below.
Mi 10T Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (20% off)
Mi 10T Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone XR
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (16% off)
Apple iPhone XR is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.
IQOO 3
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (34% off)
IQOO 3 is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (25% off)
Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (23% off)
Realme X50 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off)
Vivo X60 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.
Vivo X60
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (10% off)
Vivo X60 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.
Motorola Razr 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (33% off)
Motorola Razr 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Offers:
Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (7% off)
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy F62
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)
Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 10T
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (18% off)
Mi 10T is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
LG Wing
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)
LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)
Realme X7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Apple iPhone SE
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)
Apple iPhone SE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)
Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.
