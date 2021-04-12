ENGLISH

    Ugadi Flipkart Offers 2021: Best Discount and Deals On Premium Smartphones

    By
    |

    The festive season of Ugadi is around the corner and it's time for a new year. Owing to this festival, the Walmart-owned e-commerce Flipkart offers attractive discounts and offers for its customers. There will be attractive offers from April 12 to April 15 for the users.

    Flipkart Flagship Fest sale
     

    Flipkart Flagship Fest sale

    During this discount, there will be discounts across the website including the additional bank cashback offers, exchange discounts, offers on choosing EMI offers on debit cards, no-cost EMI payment options, and win prizes via quiz contests that are live on the site.

    Here, we have detailed the discounts that you can avail from below.

    Mi 10T Pro

    Mi 10T Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999 (20% off)

    Mi 10T Pro is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (16% off)

    Apple iPhone XR is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    IQOO 3
     

    IQOO 3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (34% off)

    IQOO 3 is available at 34% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (25% off)

    Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 25% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X50 Pro

    Realme X50 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (23% off)

    Realme X50 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X60 Pro

    Vivo X60 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,990 ; MRP: Rs. 54,990 (9% off)

    Vivo X60 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X60

    Vivo X60

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,990 ; MRP: Rs. 46,990 (10% off)

    Vivo X60 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,990 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Razr 5G

    Motorola Razr 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 99,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (33% off)

    Motorola Razr 5G is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 99,999 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

    Offers:
    Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; MRP: Rs. 38,990 (7% off)

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Samsung Galaxy F62

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (26% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi 10T

    Mi 10T

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 42,999 (18% off)

    Mi 10T is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 5G

    Realme X7 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 21,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 5G is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    LG Wing

    LG Wing

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 80,000 (62% off)

    LG Wing is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X7 Pro

    Realme X7 Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999 (9% off)

    Realme X7 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone SE

    Apple iPhone SE

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (24% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (20% off)

    Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Flagship Fest sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

