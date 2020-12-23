ENGLISH

    Amazon Sony Season Fest: Up To 40% Off On Headphones, Speakers And Party Speakers

    By
    |

    Amazon is hosting the Sony Season Fest that provides a slew of enticing deals and discounts on Sony products. You can buy headphones, speakers and party speakers among others from Sony. In addition to the discounted pricing from Amazon, there are partner offers too.

    Sony Season Fest: Up To 40% Off On Headphones, Speakers, And Party Speakers
     

    During the Sony Season Fest that will go on from December 19 to December 26, you will get a 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card for the purchase with the maximum discount being Rs. 1,500 for credit cards and Rs. 500 for debit cards. Also, there is a no-cost EMI payment option as well. Check out all discounts and offers below.

    Up To 40% Off On Sony Wireless Headphones

    If you are looking forward to buying high-quality wireless headphones, then you can get Sony Wireless Headphones at up to 40% discount during the sale until December 26.

    Up To 45% Off On Noise Cancelling Headphones

    Are you interested in buying a pair of noise-canceling headphones from Sony? Well, then this could be the right time as you can buy these Sony offerings at up to 45% discount.

    Up To 20% Off On Soundbars And Party Speakers

    Want to upgrade your party speakers or soundbars? Well, the Amazon Sony Season Fest until December 26 is the right time as you can get these products at up to 20% discount and no-cost EMI payment option as well.

    Up To 25% Off On Bluetooth Speakers

    Are you looking forward to upgrading your Bluetooth speakers? Then head on to to the deal page of Sony Season Fest and you can get notable discounts of up to 25%.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
    X