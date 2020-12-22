Just In
Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Offer On Premium Phones Galaxy S20 FE, OnePlus 8, Mi 10 And More
As we are approaching the end of this year, online retailer Amazon is hosting the fab phone fest sale for four days. Well, the sale is live from today, that is December 22, and will last until December 25. During this four-day sale, you will be able to get attractive discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones.
If you are looking out for premium smartphones that are priced on the higher end of the pricing scale, then you will be able to get up to a 40% discount on these smartphones. Also, you will get other offers such as no-cost EMI payment options and an exchange discount. If you use an HDFC Bank card for the purchase, then you will get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500. Why wait? Check out the list of premium smartphones available at discount on Amazon right nowhere.
19% Off On Oneplus 7T PRO
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI, 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
29% Off On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display
- 2.95 Ghz Octa Core Snapdragon 855+ Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3300 MAh Battery
5% Off On OnePlus 8
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh battery
38% Off On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh Battery
5% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, HDR10+,496PPI, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1500 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
18% Off On Mi 10
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
7% Off On OPPO Find X2
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
5% Off On OnePlus 7T
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
