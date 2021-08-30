Just In
- 9 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Tipped For September: Expected Price, Features In India
- 39 min ago Amazon LG Gram Laptop Quiz Answers: Get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Launch Roundup: Expected Price, Features In India
- 2 hrs ago Realme To Launch World's First Dimensity 810 5G SoC Powered Smartphone In India Soon
Don't Miss
- Sports ASBC Asian Youth Boxing Championships 2021: Bishwamitra strikes gold, silver for Vishvanath
- Movies Annabelle Sethupathi Trailer Out: Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu’s Film Promises To Be High On Humour!
- Education MSBTE Result Summer 2021: Check MSBTE Diploma Summer Result Link At msbte.org.in
- News Maharashtra MSBTE Summer 2021 result expected soon, Steps to check
- Lifestyle 1 Year Of Josh: Winners Of #EkNumberChallenge Announced! Are You One Of Them?
- Automobiles 2021 Tata Tigor EV Variant & Colour Options Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Expected Range Around 300km
- Finance SBI Home Loan Offer To End Tomorrow: Here’s How You Can Grab Yours
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September
Amazon Top Deals Under Rs. 1,499 On Headphones, Accessories And More
Amazon India, one of the popular e-commerce retailers is known for offering various products at attractive pricing alongside discounts. Now, the online retailer has hit the headlines as it is offering accessories, headphones, and more at a discounted pricing.
If you are eyeing to buy any of the new products such as headphones, accessories and more, then you can head onto Amazon India as you will get these products at a discounted pricing.
Take a look at the available offers and make a buying decision.
Headphones Under Rs. 1,499
You can buy headphones including earbuds, neckband headphones, and wired headphones and others under Rs. 1.499 with the deals listed by Amazon India right now. Take a look at the headphones available at affordable pricing from the retailer's website or app.
Computer Accessories Rs. 199
If computer accessories are what you want to purchase, then the online retailer Amazon India is the best website right now as you will get these accessories under Rs. 199.
Memory Cards And Pen Drives Under Rs. 999
Storage devices such as memory cards and pen drives are what you intend to buy, then the online retailer Amazon sells you these accessories under Rs. 999. You can upgrade to the latest offerings without spending a lot of money.
Mini Speakers Under Rs. 1,000
Mini speakers are the best accessories that will complement your living room and ambience. These mini speakers are quite affordable and offer exceptional quality.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630