Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Protection Cases And Cover Accessories To Buy In India

The iPhone 12 Pro Max Protection Cases like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Cover are available with a huge discount of just Rs. 1,699. One can even check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case that's priced at Rs. 1,599. That's not all. The Spigen Liquid Air Thermoplastic Polyurethane Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max is available for just Rs. 1,299.

If you're looking for something cheaper, you can check out the Affix Smoke Case Series PC and Soft TPU Back Cover Case Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max that's priced at Rs. 499. Or even the Kapa Noble Slim Magnetic & Card Holder Stand Leather Flip Case Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max for Rs. 699.

The list of iPhone 12 Pro Max Protection Cases also includes the Classic Smoke Translucent Shock Proof Smooth Rubberised Matte Hard Back Case Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max for Rs. 299. The list also includes the Vodex Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Black, Shock Proof) for Rs. 1,022. Similarly, the Ringke Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is available for just Rs. 1,099. Simply put, the iPhone 12 Pro Max Protection Cases can be bought for a diverse price range to suit your needs.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case Cover for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,699

Hard PC back + Flexible TPU bumper provide SUPCASE's world-famous protection.

Slim design features precise cutouts to ensure the case doesn't hinder your phone's functions or buttons.

Elevated bezels ensure fragile touchscreen and camera lens avoid contact with surfaces .

Clear back resists scratches and discoloration.

Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020 Release) 6.7 inch ONLY

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,599

[Modern Design] Sophisticated design that perfectly uses the advantages of the extremely scratch-resistant PC plate and the soft and flexible silicone TPU shock absorber

[Protection] Edge protection through air cushion technology. Maximum protection in the event of falls and bumps

[Precise Fit] All connections and buttons are easy to reach and easy to use

[Material] Made of hard polycarbonate and silicone TPU bumper

Spigen Genuine Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Spigen Liquid Air Thermoplastic Polyurethane Back Cover Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,299

[Modern Design] Modern style pattern design for fingerprint resistance and minimal look

[Protection] Edge protection through air cushion technology. Maximum protection in the event of falls and bumps

[Grip Case] The exact cut-outs enable the optimal operation and the accessibility of all connections

[Material] Made of high-quality transparent silicone TPU

[Compatibility] Spigen Genuine Case Compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Affix Smoke Case Series PC and Soft TPU Back Cover Case Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 499

Compatible Device: Designed specifically for the iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7"2020. Not compatible with any other models.

Perfect Fit: Precisely designed, the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

All-Round Protection: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.

Material: Soft Sides made by thermo Polyurethane (TPU) & Hard Back Panel Made by Polycarbonate (PC).

Light Design: Customize your iPhone with a clarity, tailored slim and light case.

Kapa Noble Slim Magnetic & Card Holder Stand Leather Flip Case Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 699

Flip Cover Case For Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7)

Material : Synthetic PU Leather with top-grade hand feeling, soft lining looks and feels like velvetve

Protects glass screen from scratches . Soft and flexible TPU Silicon Base doesn't scratch your phone body which like other hard PC cases. Inbuilt Card Slots provides convenience while storing cash & Cards

Camera lens protection: Higher than camera surface prevents lens from directly touching the surface, thus protecting it . 360 degree all edges protectiaon .- Covers all edges and corners, provding protection to phone from all angles

Built in stepless stand folds into a kickstand position to watch videos hands free . Magnetic Lock Secures phone from slipping and gives protection

Push Pop Bubble Fidget Toy Mobile Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 499

PUSH POP BUBBLE FIDGET CASE: Silicone case and stress relief toy in one. apple iphone 12 pro max bace cover have precise and clean cut-outs guarantee access to all ports. Fits snugly without interfering with wireless charging or microphone functions.

HIGH-QUALITY NON SLIP DESIGN: apple iphone 12 pro max mobile cover made with top-quality silicone material. The 3D surface guarantees a secure fit and provides additional grip. The pop bubble case is non-scratch protection.

COMBINES FUNCTION AND STYLE: Using the pop bubble phone case gives you access to your gadget and your fidget toy. The rainbow-colored cover is a clever combination.

DIRT AND SCRATCH PROTECTION: The slightly raised edges and the mouse bubble design protects the screen and back camera from dirt and scratches.

COMPATIBILITY: This back case is compatible with apple iphone 12 pro max

Spigen Cyrill Color Brick Compatible with iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,899

Smooth matte finished dual protection with semi-transparent hard PC back and TPU bumper

Unique style with eye catching customizable colored buttons to show your style (Package comes with one extra set of buttons)

Form-fitted and ergonomic design for daily grip and pocket-friendliness

Spigen technology proven to protect and Cyrill aesthetic designed for men and women

Supports wireless charging and compatible with screen protectors

KARWAN Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (White, Gold, Transparent, Shock Proof)

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 399

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover

Ringke Air for iPhone 12 Pro Max Case Back Cover

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 999

Compatibility - iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Lightweight - The flexible and slim design of the Air matches the device's thin profile and light weight.

Protection - Durable crystal clear TPU protection layer cushions shock and prevents scratches made from daily use.

Anti-Static Components - Prevents your device from accumulating dirt and dust.

Vodex Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (Black, Shock Proof)

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,022

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic, Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover

Ringke Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 1,099

Compatibility - iPhone 12 Pro Max.

2x Transparency - Show off your new phone with Ringke Clear Case

Protection - Durable PC clear cover and TPU bumper protects the display and sides.

Anti-Static Components - Prevents your device from accumulating dirt and dust.

Duo-QuikCatch - Lanyard holes are available on both sides for versatility and utility. Make the device adaptable by using a variety of straps. (Straps not included)

Mobikit Back Cover for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 380

TPU+Actylic Hard Cover__The back case made of TPU and acrylic hard cover.TPU can protect corner guard of your Apple iPhone 12 Pro better and acrylic hard cover can display the original beauty of the phone.

Precisely Cutouts_: for speakers, camera, ports, charging and buttons. Easily to remove,without damaging or scratching the phone body.

Screen Protection__Higher than the screen 2mm,which can protect your screen better.

Soft Combine with Tough __Our material is soft combine with tough,which is excellent touch and shockproof.

vonzee Back Cover for iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key Specs

Price: Rs. 399