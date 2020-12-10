AirPods Max Might Fall Prey To Apple’s Old Mistake

Before we dig deep into the real issue, let's know the AirPods Max better. The headphones are designed to fit all kinds of head sizes, thanks to its knitted mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. Besides, it offers high-fidelity playback with ultra-low distortion. Moreover, you get active noise cancellation along with spatial audio to offer a surround sound experience.

While the on-paper specs sound promising, Apple might still be falling back into the same pattern. Just like the company's other products, the pricing of the new headphones is the real issue. We aren't calling it overpriced; they are surely powerful headphones and are good for people seeking top-tier sound quality. However, the new AirPods Max is being offered in only one version.

If you are someone who doesn't fancy in-ear earbuds and wants something comfortable, but also want to stick with Apple's ecosystem, Apple only has one choice to offer - Rs. 59,900 worth AirPods Max. There's no affordable version available, which could force users to shift to cheaper headphones from other makers.

This is something we've seen with Apple's first-generation HomePod, launched in 2018. The smart speaker was arguably the best-sounding one at the time and also offered compatibility with the Apple Home kit. However, its hefty price didn't go well with most people, even with the Apple faithful. As a result, the sales were mediocre.

Apple's rivals like Amazon and Google, in turn, offer a variety of smart speakers for different price segments. This strategy has worked in their favor as not everyone is ready to buy the most premium product in the portfolio.

Despite the dismal sales of the HomePod, Apple hasn't made the necessary changes to its pricing strategy. The reason could be Apple's mindset of producing the best product in every category it forays into. And, if that means keeping a sky-high price, then be it.

This strategy works for users who want a product that will last for years, but this also means that Apple only cares about being the best rather than catering to different price segments. However, the company has released an affordable version of its HomePod to lock horns with its Amazon and Google counterparts. And we might see that happen again with the AirPods Max if the sales numbers are disappointing. Let's hope the company doesn't repeat the same mistake with its latest headphones and already has an affordable version in the works.