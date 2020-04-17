Want To Upgrade Your Earphones? Here Are Best Earbuds In India

Apart from Apple and Samsung, there are plenty of other brands offering some of the best earbuds to buy in India. For instance, there's the Beats Powerbeats Pro, earbuds from Sony, and so on. Here's a list of some of the best earbuds to buy in India for an enhanced audio experience.

Apple AirPods

The Apple AirPods offers a one-tap setup, after which, it's automatically switched on and always connected. The AirPods come with Siri support and by simply saying "Hey, Siri" triggers the voice assistant Siri. It packs the Apple H1 headphone chip, making it deliver a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices.

Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best truly wireless earbuds to buy in India. It comes with a shorter stem and features an in-ear design when compared with its predecessors.

The Apple AirPods Pro also features active noise cancellation along with a built-in transparency mode that allows users to listen to surrounding sounds. Apple has also made the AirPods Pro with refined details for enhanced comfort.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro offers wireless high-performance with up to nine hours of listening time and more than 24 hours with the charging case. The earbuds offer an adjustable and secure fit to the ears, which is also lightweight and ensures comfort.

The Powerbeats Pro is also sweat and water-resistant, which can be used for workouts and running. It also features the Apple H1 Headphone Chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is one of the first truly wireless earbuds from the South-Korean company that offers a two-way speaker delivery sound by AKG, offering rich treble and bass. It also features an adaptive three-mic system that enhances the calls. There's also a long-lasting battery with fast charging support

Sony WF-1000XM3

The WF-1000XM3 is Sony's offering of truly wireless earbuds that features an industry-leading noise-canceling technology powered by Sony's proprietary HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e. It also offers a powerful battery with up to 24 hours of battery life. The fast charging support fuels the truly wireless earbuds up to 90 minutes of charge in just 10 minutes.