Best True Wireless Earphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 5,000
True wireless earbuds are one of the popular accessories many Indian users are preferring to wear. It's light, easy to connect, hassle-free without wires, and looks quite stylish. While premium brands like Apple present the AirPods for nearly Rs. 25,000, many other brands offer true wireless earbuds for less than Rs. 5,000.
Some of the best true wireless earbuds for less than Rs. 5,000 include brands like pTron, Noise, Blaupunkt, iBall, Syvo, Wings, Vaburs, and more. These budget wireless earbuds offer some handy features.
For instance, the pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offers one of the best mics to attend phone calls for Rs. 1,099 on Amazon.Other brands like Noise and Blaunpunkt pack premium sound quality output for those who enjoy music.
These good true wireless earbuds like the Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones or the Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds offer IPX5 sweat and waterproof, long-lasting battery, voice assistant support, and so on for Rs. 3,799 and Rs. 4,999.
The affordable true wireless earbuds also include devices like the Wings Troopers in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, iBall Nano Earwear Ring-Dock B10, Syvo BassTwins True Wireless Earbuds, Vaburs HBQ-Q32TWS Upgrade Wireless Earbuds, and so on for less than Rs. 5,000. Although budget-friendly, these earbuds pack some premium features.
pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
MRP: Rs. 1,099 (Available On Amazon)
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music Play-time; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience
PTron Bassbuds Lite in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
MRP: Rs. 999 (Available On Amazon)
Key Specs
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass
- On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music Play-time; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time
- 10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles
- Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions
Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones
MRP: Rs. 3,799 (Available On Amazon)
Key Specs
- Bluetooth v5.0 enables faster pairing, more stable wireless connections, greater range and better battery life on X-Buds
- The amazing 4 plus hour playtime of the truly wireless earbuds is backed up by a charging case that can fully recharge them 3 times, for a total of 16 plus hours of playtime
- The stylish earbuds with short stems, rounded rectangular shapes and a gorgeous satin finish are designed to be ergonomic as well as fashionable
- Full touch controls let you control music and take calls on the built in microphone, without having to take your phone out of your pocket
- Voice assistant support with touch controls let you use Siri or Google assistant with your X-Buds truly wireless earbuds
- Superior audio codec support and custom speaker drivers combine to give you superior sound to other wireless earpods. Signal to Noise Ratio: 60 dB
- IPX5 water resistant X-Buds earphones are sweatproof and can be worn during workouts and training
Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds
MRP: Rs. 4,999
Key Specs
- Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.
- State of the art true wireless earbuds from blaupunkt, light, small and still packed with all the tech you need to stay connected to
- Stereo high definition: hd sound allows you to have a pleasant listening experience, this hd experience is truly beyond your expectations
- Tap control: no hard buttons, but gentle taps for controls: pick and end calls, play and pause music, activate google assist and siri!
- Silicon mic: state of the art silicon microphone technology feature available in this german tech true wireless earbuds, redefines the conversation clarity to highest levels
- Super comfort wear: 45" angle for comfort wear and never pops out of the ear during active physical activities
- Play time: one charge will see your day filled with music, individual ear buds give 6 hours of playtime with one charge
iBall Nano Earwear Ring-Dock B10
MRP: Rs. 949
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Wireless In-ear Headset with Mic: Wireless is the way forward
- Charging pod - less dependency on wired chargers
- Ergonomic design for the "fitting" fit
- Go hands-free while conversing - those ones are of the best type
- Multi-point technology for connecting 2 BT devices simultaneously
Syvo BassTwins True Wireless Earbuds
MRP: Rs. 1,199
Key Specs
- Syvo BassTwins is a true wireless stereo earbuds featuring latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and state of the art acoustic components that produce incredible Hi-Fi sound quality
- Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions
- Advanced Bluetooth technology ensures a steady wireless connection without a call and music dropouts (10M wireless range) never worry about walking away or losing your connection again
- Enjoy music playtime/talk time up to 4 hours on a single full charge, super quick charge time of only 1.5 hours and 180 hours of standby time
- Syvo BassTwins wireless earbuds come with a 350mAh compact and portable mini charging case, you can recharge the earbuds up to 3 to 4 times so you can enjoy music all day long
Wings Troopers in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
MRP: Rs. 1,899
Key Specs
- Explosive Bass: Now enjoy, deep and crisp bass to bring the best out of all music genres
- Stay charged all day : With upto 4 hours playtime on a single charge and the case providing upto 3 full charges, you can go upto 12 hours total
- Stylish comfort fit : The angled rectangular design ensures that it fits snugly into your ear while looking flaunt-worthy
- Seamless touch controls : Answer calls, play/pause music, change songs, control volume - it's all too easy with simple touch sensor functions
- Crystal clear calling : In-built mic with stereo calling ensures that you can hear from both earbuds while on call at work or during travel
- Sweat resistant : With an IPX4 sweat and water resistant, the Troopers are ready for even the most rigorous workouts
- Voice assistant enabled : Triple touch either earbud to enable the Siri / google assistant on your phone
- No hassles guarantee : 1 year replacement warranty
Vaburs HBQ-Q32TWS Upgrade Wireless Earbuds
MRP: Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- Secure Fit & Mini Design: Extremely light weight, mini in-ear design and multiple sizes of earbud to block outer surrounding noise, ensure your headphones stay comfortably firm in place and improve the sports and workout experience.
- IPX5 waterproof: When you are taking a bath, you can enjoy the music at the same time. It is recommended not to exceed 30 minutes. In the bath, the volume of the headphones becomes smaller, which is normal. After drying, the sound will become normal.
- Portable Charging Dock: The charging case with built-in 1500 mAh battery, it could recharge the earbuds 10 times and it can be charged automatically once the earbuds is put in the charging case. You can get 1-2 hours continuous music playtime and up to 60 hours standby time. the charging case alos can as a power bank for charging mobile phones and other USB devices.
- Dual-ear mode and Single-ear independent mode: two earphones can be used separately, connect two mobile phones, IPX 5 waterproof, 3D surround stereo sound, give you the best sound quality experience. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, travelling and etc.
- Superior Music Quality and Voice Assistant: with Bluetooth 5.0 and lossless rendering technology, produces incredible sound quality and high sound quality. Long press Earbud1-1.5S until you hear Di's voice, the voice assistant representing the phone is turned on (requires the phone with voice assistant)
CrossBeats Elektra 2019 Latest Dual Driver True Wireless
MRP: Rs. 4,499
Key Specs
- TRUE REVOLUTION IN WIRELESS EARBUDS - 【Dual Dynamic Drivers】: CrossBeats Elektra wireless headphone uses Two 6mm dynamic drivers to give you a clear and lossless music experience. Hear each music note crystal clear and experience powerful bass.
- CRISP BERYLLIUM SOUND - 【Bluetooth 5.0 & Lightweight Design】: Elektra wireless earbuds is powered by advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology which enables faster connectivity and a stable signal. Ultra lightweight and weighs only 5gms which makes the Elektra supremely comfortable over long periods of time.
- MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY - 【Mono Mode & Stereo Mode】: Thanks to TWS technology, you won't be bound by wires when you're working out or running. Every single Elektra wireless earphone can be used alone in mono mode for phonecalls or in stereo mode for music. You can also share earbuds with friends to enjoy the music at the same time (2 Channel Calling Available)
- PERFECTLY SIMPLE VOICE CALL MANAGEMENT 【SIRI and OK GOOGLE Enabled 】- Elektra wireless earphones are compatible with Siri, Android, Windows and iOS, so when a call comes in, you can switch quickly and seamlessly with voice control. This makes them perfect for both work and play.
- FAST CHARGING AND IP67 WATERPROOF 【Upto 14 Hours Playtime】- Boasting up to 4 hours of playtime + 3 additional charges with charging case, these true wireless headphones travel well and let you listen to your favourite songs on repeat, wherever you are. They are also IP67 WATERPROOF, so you don't need to worry about damaging your wireless headphones while sweating or getting caught in the rain.
