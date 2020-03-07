Best True Wireless Earphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 5,000

Some of the best true wireless earbuds for less than Rs. 5,000 include brands like pTron, Noise, Blaupunkt, iBall, Syvo, Wings, Vaburs, and more. These budget wireless earbuds offer some handy features.

For instance, the pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones offers one of the best mics to attend phone calls for Rs. 1,099 on Amazon.Other brands like Noise and Blaunpunkt pack premium sound quality output for those who enjoy music.

These good true wireless earbuds like the Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones or the Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds offer IPX5 sweat and waterproof, long-lasting battery, voice assistant support, and so on for Rs. 3,799 and Rs. 4,999.

The affordable true wireless earbuds also include devices like the Wings Troopers in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, iBall Nano Earwear Ring-Dock B10, Syvo BassTwins True Wireless Earbuds, Vaburs HBQ-Q32TWS Upgrade Wireless Earbuds, and so on for less than Rs. 5,000. Although budget-friendly, these earbuds pack some premium features.

pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

MRP: Rs. 1,099 (Available On Amazon)

Key Specs

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music Play-time; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

These wireless earphones with built-in microphone ensure hands-free music and call management, just press the multi-function buttons (MFB) on the earbuds to enjoy the hands-free experience

PTron Bassbuds Lite in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

MRP: Rs. 999 (Available On Amazon)

Key Specs

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music Play-time; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions

Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless in-Ear Headphones

MRP: Rs. 3,799 (Available On Amazon)

Key Specs

Bluetooth v5.0 enables faster pairing, more stable wireless connections, greater range and better battery life on X-Buds

The amazing 4 plus hour playtime of the truly wireless earbuds is backed up by a charging case that can fully recharge them 3 times, for a total of 16 plus hours of playtime

The stylish earbuds with short stems, rounded rectangular shapes and a gorgeous satin finish are designed to be ergonomic as well as fashionable

Full touch controls let you control music and take calls on the built in microphone, without having to take your phone out of your pocket

Voice assistant support with touch controls let you use Siri or Google assistant with your X-Buds truly wireless earbuds

Superior audio codec support and custom speaker drivers combine to give you superior sound to other wireless earpods. Signal to Noise Ratio: 60 dB

IPX5 water resistant X-Buds earphones are sweatproof and can be worn during workouts and training

Blaupunkt BTW01 True Wireless HD Sound Bluetooth Earbuds

MRP: Rs. 4,999

Key Specs

Blaupunkt is an iconic German brand that has developed cutting edge audio technology since 1924. Today this legendary Audio Tech German brand is available in India with a superior quality range of Audio Products.

State of the art true wireless earbuds from blaupunkt, light, small and still packed with all the tech you need to stay connected to

Stereo high definition: hd sound allows you to have a pleasant listening experience, this hd experience is truly beyond your expectations

Tap control: no hard buttons, but gentle taps for controls: pick and end calls, play and pause music, activate google assist and siri!

Silicon mic: state of the art silicon microphone technology feature available in this german tech true wireless earbuds, redefines the conversation clarity to highest levels

Super comfort wear: 45" angle for comfort wear and never pops out of the ear during active physical activities

Play time: one charge will see your day filled with music, individual ear buds give 6 hours of playtime with one charge

iBall Nano Earwear Ring-Dock B10

MRP: Rs. 949

Key Specs

Bluetooth Wireless In-ear Headset with Mic: Wireless is the way forward

Charging pod - less dependency on wired chargers

Ergonomic design for the "fitting" fit

Go hands-free while conversing - those ones are of the best type

Multi-point technology for connecting 2 BT devices simultaneously

Syvo BassTwins True Wireless Earbuds

MRP: Rs. 1,199

Key Specs

Syvo BassTwins is a true wireless stereo earbuds featuring latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and state of the art acoustic components that produce incredible Hi-Fi sound quality

Ergonomic and lightweight design fit comfortably and snugly in your ear, provide perfect fit and comfort for all-day wearing with no distractions

Advanced Bluetooth technology ensures a steady wireless connection without a call and music dropouts (10M wireless range) never worry about walking away or losing your connection again

Enjoy music playtime/talk time up to 4 hours on a single full charge, super quick charge time of only 1.5 hours and 180 hours of standby time

Syvo BassTwins wireless earbuds come with a 350mAh compact and portable mini charging case, you can recharge the earbuds up to 3 to 4 times so you can enjoy music all day long

Wings Troopers in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

MRP: Rs. 1,899

Key Specs

Explosive Bass: Now enjoy, deep and crisp bass to bring the best out of all music genres

Stay charged all day : With upto 4 hours playtime on a single charge and the case providing upto 3 full charges, you can go upto 12 hours total

Stylish comfort fit : The angled rectangular design ensures that it fits snugly into your ear while looking flaunt-worthy

Seamless touch controls : Answer calls, play/pause music, change songs, control volume - it's all too easy with simple touch sensor functions

Crystal clear calling : In-built mic with stereo calling ensures that you can hear from both earbuds while on call at work or during travel

Sweat resistant : With an IPX4 sweat and water resistant, the Troopers are ready for even the most rigorous workouts

Voice assistant enabled : Triple touch either earbud to enable the Siri / google assistant on your phone

No hassles guarantee : 1 year replacement warranty

Vaburs HBQ-Q32TWS Upgrade Wireless Earbuds

MRP: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs

Secure Fit & Mini Design: Extremely light weight, mini in-ear design and multiple sizes of earbud to block outer surrounding noise, ensure your headphones stay comfortably firm in place and improve the sports and workout experience.

IPX5 waterproof: When you are taking a bath, you can enjoy the music at the same time. It is recommended not to exceed 30 minutes. In the bath, the volume of the headphones becomes smaller, which is normal. After drying, the sound will become normal.

Portable Charging Dock: The charging case with built-in 1500 mAh battery, it could recharge the earbuds 10 times and it can be charged automatically once the earbuds is put in the charging case. You can get 1-2 hours continuous music playtime and up to 60 hours standby time. the charging case alos can as a power bank for charging mobile phones and other USB devices.

Dual-ear mode and Single-ear independent mode: two earphones can be used separately, connect two mobile phones, IPX 5 waterproof, 3D surround stereo sound, give you the best sound quality experience. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, travelling and etc.

Superior Music Quality and Voice Assistant: with Bluetooth 5.0 and lossless rendering technology, produces incredible sound quality and high sound quality. Long press Earbud1-1.5S until you hear Di's voice, the voice assistant representing the phone is turned on (requires the phone with voice assistant)

CrossBeats Elektra 2019 Latest Dual Driver True Wireless

MRP: Rs. 4,499

