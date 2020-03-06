Best 4GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 8,000

If we talk about the user-base, its the affordable segment which has got the upper hand. Speaking of which, Xiaomi has been dominating the affordable segment in the past few year. But, lately, Realme is stepping up the ladder.

Also, a number of users look for atleast 4GB RAM configuration while buyig a handset under Rs. 10,000. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones with 4GB RAM which you can buy in India

Infinix Hot 8

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery

Realme C3 64GB

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Moto E6s

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh removable battery

Realme 3i 64GB

MRP: Rs. 6,999

6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

13MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

MRP: Rs. 6,990

6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64 GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

10.or G2

MRP: Rs. 7,999

6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0(Pie)

Dual SIM + microSD

16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

5000 mAh battery

Lenovo K9 Note

MRP: Rs. 6,999

5.99 inch HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

3760 mAh Battery

Honor 8C

MRP: Rs. 7,999

