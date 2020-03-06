Just In
- 38 min ago Reliance Jio Seeks Government Permission For 5G Trials: Report
-
- 41 min ago OnePlus Launches Product Ninjas Program To Develop New Features For OnePlus TVs
- 2 hrs ago Motorola Unveils Moto G8 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Triple-Rear Cameras
- 2 hrs ago WD launches Its Slimmest 5TB Portable Hard Drive In India
Don't Miss
- Finance RBI Announces Draft "Scheme of Reconstruction" For Yes Bank; Invites Comments From Public
- News Coronavirus Challenge goes viral, Twitterati share memes over deadly disease
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Rahul Sipligunj Says I Want The Attackers To Be Punished
- Sports ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy exudes confidence
- Lifestyle 10 Health Benefits Of Drinking Fig Juice
- Automobiles Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 33.12 Lakh
- Travel Women's Day Special : Great Weekend Getaway Ideas For Female Travellers
- Education Coronavirus Updates: CBSE Allows Face Masks And Sanitizers Inside Exam Centre
Best 4GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 8,000
The smartphone industry in India has seen major growth in the last decade. Ever since the Chinese brands made a debut in the country, the competition has undeniably got stiff. There are numerous brands that cater to different categories of users. Be it affordable, mid-range, or premium, there are hundreds of new entries every year.
If we talk about the user-base, its the affordable segment which has got the upper hand. Speaking of which, Xiaomi has been dominating the affordable segment in the past few year. But, lately, Realme is stepping up the ladder.
Also, a number of users look for atleast 4GB RAM configuration while buyig a handset under Rs. 10,000. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones with 4GB RAM which you can buy in India
Infinix Hot 8
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
Realme C3 64GB
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Moto E6s
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh removable battery
Realme 3i 64GB
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 810
MRP: Rs. 6,990
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64 GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 12 Air
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
10.or G2
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0(Pie)
- Dual SIM + microSD
- 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 5000 mAh battery
Lenovo K9 Note
MRP: Rs. 6,999
Key Specs
- 5.99 inch HD+ Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- 3760 mAh Battery
Honor 8C
MRP: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
48,899
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999