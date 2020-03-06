ENGLISH

    Best 4GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 8,000

    By
    |

    The smartphone industry in India has seen major growth in the last decade. Ever since the Chinese brands made a debut in the country, the competition has undeniably got stiff. There are numerous brands that cater to different categories of users. Be it affordable, mid-range, or premium, there are hundreds of new entries every year.

    Best 4G RAM Smartphones Under Rs 8,000
     

    If we talk about the user-base, its the affordable segment which has got the upper hand. Speaking of which, Xiaomi has been dominating the affordable segment in the past few year. But, lately, Realme is stepping up the ladder.

    Also, a number of users look for atleast 4GB RAM configuration while buyig a handset under Rs. 10,000. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones with 4GB RAM which you can buy in India

    Infinix Hot 8

    Infinix Hot 8

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme C3 64GB
     

    Realme C3 64GB

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • realme UI based on Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    Moto E6s

    Moto E6s

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display with 420 nit brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh removable battery
    Realme 3i 64GB

    Realme 3i 64GB

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 HD+ IPS display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) based on ColorOS 6.0
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

    MRP: Rs. 6,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1500 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64 GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    10.or G2

    10.or G2

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246×1080 pixels) 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0(Pie)
    • Dual SIM + microSD
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual rear cameras
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
    • 5000 mAh battery
    Lenovo K9 Note

    Lenovo K9 Note

    MRP: Rs. 6,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch HD+ Display
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450 Processor
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 16MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 3760 mAh Battery
    Honor 8C

    Honor 8C

    MRP: Rs. 7,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

     

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
