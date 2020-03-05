Just In
- 8 hrs ago Realme Launches Fitness Band With Heart-Rate Monitoring In India
-
- 8 hrs ago Vivo S1 Pro Receives A Price Cut In India
- 10 hrs ago Flipkart Holi Discount Sale: Attractive Offers On Smartphones You Can Avail
- 12 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Could Be Nearing: RAM, Storage, Color Variants Out
Don't Miss
- Movies Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Times The Actress Stole Our Hearts With Her Candid Answers!
- Lifestyle 30 Best Trendy Haircuts For Long Hair
- Finance Markets Set To Plunge On Crisis At Yes Bank
- News Madhya Pradesh: Big blow to Kamal Nath govt as Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang resigns
- Sports Indian players withdraw from All England due to Coronavirus outbreak
- Automobiles Aprilia Tuono 125 Listed On Company’s Official Website: India Launch Possible?
- Travel Women's Day Special : Great Weekend Getaway Ideas For Female Travellers
- Education Coronavirus Updates: CBSE Allows Face Masks And Sanitizers Inside Exam Centre
These Are Best Premium Smartphones You Can Buy This Month In India
There have been many premium smartphones in India lately. All these phones come with highly innovative features that weren't available on their predecessors. A few of these expensive devices are added to the list below. Just go through and find the best one.
You can look for the OnePlus 7T as it comes with some premium-level features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options. Its display comes with the latest HDR10+ technology, clocked at 90Hz refresh rate, offering amazing view.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on the other hand is ready to offer you both smartphone and tablet experience. The device is the second clamshell smartphone from Samsung. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and runs Android 10. The smartphone comes with wireless charging technology.
Look for a few more phones in our list below.
Vivo iQOO 3
MRP: Rs. 36,990
Key Specs
- 6.44 inch Full HD+ Display
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB ROM
- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 55 W Super Flash Charge
- 4440 mAh Li-ion Battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery
OnePlus 7T
MRP: Rs. 34,979
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
MRP: Rs. 39,995
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Apple iPhone 11
MRP: Rs. 62,899
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 13
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
- 12MP front camera
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
MRP: Rs. 38,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 106,900
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
OnePlus 7T Pro
MRP: Rs. 52,859
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4080mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 62,900
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OPPO Reno 2
MRP: Rs. 36,990
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
Samsung Galaxy Fold
MRP: Rs. 164,999
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 79,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Samsung Galaxy S10
MRP: Rs. 54,900
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone XS
MRP: Rs. 59,999
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Huawei P30 Pro
MRP: Rs. 51,260
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 99,900
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone XS Max
MRP: Rs. 69,999
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
LG G8X ThinQ
MRP: Rs. 49,990
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
- 32MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4,000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10e
MRP: Rs. 47,990
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3100 MAh Battery
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
19,489
-
22,990
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
25,999
-
34,615
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,995
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
62,899
-
34,615
-
45,900
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999