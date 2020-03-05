ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Are Best Premium Smartphones You Can Buy This Month In India

    By
    |

    There have been many premium smartphones in India lately. All these phones come with highly innovative features that weren't available on their predecessors. A few of these expensive devices are added to the list below. Just go through and find the best one.

    Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy This March
     

    You can look for the OnePlus 7T as it comes with some premium-level features. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options. Its display comes with the latest HDR10+ technology, clocked at 90Hz refresh rate, offering amazing view.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on the other hand is ready to offer you both smartphone and tablet experience. The device is the second clamshell smartphone from Samsung. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and runs Android 10. The smartphone comes with wireless charging technology.

    Look for a few more phones in our list below.

    Vivo iQOO 3

    Vivo iQOO 3

    MRP: Rs. 36,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44 inch Full HD+ Display
    • 12 GB RAM
    • 256 GB ROM
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Processor
    • 55 W Super Flash Charge
    • 4440 mAh Li-ion Battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP 4cm macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery
    OnePlus 7T
     

    OnePlus 7T

    MRP: Rs. 34,979
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3800mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 39,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    MRP: Rs. 62,899
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 38,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 394ppi
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810 (Quad 2.7GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) 10nm processor with Mali G72MP18 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    MRP: Rs. 106,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    MRP: Rs. 52,859
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 62,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    OPPO Reno 2

    OPPO Reno 2

    MRP: Rs. 36,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP mono lens
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    MRP: Rs. 164,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
    • 10MP cover camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    MRP: Rs. 54,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Apple iPhone XS

    Apple iPhone XS

    MRP: Rs. 59,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 51,260
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 99,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 49,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    MRP: Rs. 47,990
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3100 MAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X