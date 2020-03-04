Best Snapdragon 855 Plus Powered Smartphones To Buy In India

The chipset is especially designed for gaming, offering high-end performance and optimized graphics. The chipset also offers improved CPU performance, and provides connections for both 4G and 5G enabled devices.

OnePlus 7T

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage options. Its display comes with the latest HDR10+ technology, clocked at 90Hz refresh rate, offering amazing view.

Realme X2 Pro

The mobile phone features Full HD+ display, 64MP quad rear cameras, 90Hz ultra smooth display, and 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge technology. It is available for sales on Flipkart from Rs. 27,999 with 6% off. You can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

This is the second clamshell smartphone from Samsung. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and runs Android 10. The smartphone comes with wireless charging technology.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The phone sports a 90Hz refresh rate and offers a QHD+ resolution, providing amazing view with great clarity. It comes with Warp Charge 30T offering 68% charge in only 30 minutes.

