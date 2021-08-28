Just In
Best Portable Speakers To Buy In India Under Rs. 1,000
Staying at home for most of the past two years has been quite a change for all of us. Most of us have had to get new gadgets to convert our homes into offices and also make our living room a complete entertainment section. What if we told you you could up your entertainment units under Rs. 1,000? Yes, you can get several audio accessories under Rs. 1,000, including portable speakers. We have listed some of the best portable speakers to buy in India under Rs. 1,000.
The list of best portable speakers to buy in India under Rs. 1,000 includes top brands like boAt, Zebronics, Mivi, PTron, and others. For instance, you can get the Mivi Play 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 899. You can also get the Ambrane BT-47 5W Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 799.
One can even check out the boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker that's available for Rs. 899. Among the best portable speakers to buy in India under Rs. 1,000, there is the option of the F Ferons Tg113 Power boosts high sound blast Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs. 425. That's not all. The PTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 999.
Apart from the above list, the list of best portable speakers to buy in India is under Rs. 1,000 includes several options from Zebronics. For instance, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action 10 W Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 999. Also, the ZEBRONICS ZEB-COUNTY 3 W Bluetooth Speaker and the ZEBRONICS ZEB-ACTION 10 W Bluetooth Speaker are available for Rs. 645 and Rs. 999, respectively.
Mivi Play 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 899
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 5 W
- Power Source: Battery
- Battery life: 12 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 899
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 5 W
- Battery life: 4 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- IPX7: Water Resistance
- Driver Size: 52 mm | TWS Feature
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 10 W
- Power Source: Built-in rechargeable battery
- Battery life: 6 hr | Charging time: 6 hr
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless range: 7 m
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
ZEBRONICS ZEB-COUNTY 3 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 645
Key Specs
- Zeb-county is a compact and handy portable speaker that comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/USB/micro SD and AUX
- The speaker comes with a call function along with a built-in fm radio too
- Speaker impedance 4Ω
- Frequency response 120hz-15khz
- Charging time 4-5 hrs
- Playback time approx. 10 hrs
F FERONS Tg113 Power boost high sound blast
Rs. 425
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 9 W
- Power Source: BATTERY
- Battery life: 5 hr | Charging time: 1.5 hr
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
PTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 10 W
- Power Source: USB Chargeable, Battery
- Charging time: 5 Hours
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Memory Card Slot
ZEBRONICS ZEB-ACTION 10 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Zeb-Action is a portable Bluetooth speaker with TWS function
- It has Built-in FM radio, media/volume control and Built-in rechargeable battery
- It also has AUX input, call function and supports USB and mSD card
- Output power (RMS) 10W (5W + 5W)
- Speaker impedance 4 Ohm
- Frequency response 120Hz-20kHz
- Max. supported USB/mSD memory size 32GB
Ambrane BT-47 5 W Bluetooth Speaker
Rs. 799
Key Specs
- Power Output(RMS): 5 W
- Battery life: 4 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
- Connect 2 speakers using TWS technology
- IPX 6 splashproof
- Built-in mic for hands free calling
