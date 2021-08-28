The list of best portable speakers to buy in India under Rs. 1,000 includes top brands like boAt, Zebronics, Mivi, PTron, and others. For instance, you can get the Mivi Play 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 899. You can also get the Ambrane BT-47 5W Bluetooth Speaker for just Rs. 799.

One can even check out the boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker that's available for Rs. 899. Among the best portable speakers to buy in India under Rs. 1,000, there is the option of the F Ferons Tg113 Power boosts high sound blast Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs. 425. That's not all. The PTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 999.

Apart from the above list, the list of best portable speakers to buy in India is under Rs. 1,000 includes several options from Zebronics. For instance, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action 10 W Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs. 999. Also, the ZEBRONICS ZEB-COUNTY 3 W Bluetooth Speaker and the ZEBRONICS ZEB-ACTION 10 W Bluetooth Speaker are available for Rs. 645 and Rs. 999, respectively.

Mivi Play 5 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 899

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 5 W

Power Source: Battery

Battery life: 12 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

boAt Stone 190F 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 899

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 5 W

Battery life: 4 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

IPX7: Water Resistance

Driver Size: 52 mm | TWS Feature

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Action 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 999

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 10 W

Power Source: Built-in rechargeable battery

Battery life: 6 hr | Charging time: 6 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 7 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

ZEBRONICS ZEB-COUNTY 3 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 645

Key Specs

Zeb-county is a compact and handy portable speaker that comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/USB/micro SD and AUX

The speaker comes with a call function along with a built-in fm radio too

Speaker impedance 4Ω

Frequency response 120hz-15khz

Charging time 4-5 hrs

Playback time approx. 10 hrs

F FERONS Tg113 Power boost high sound blast

Rs. 425

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 9 W

Power Source: BATTERY

Battery life: 5 hr | Charging time: 1.5 hr

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

PTron Fusion 10W Bluetooth Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 999

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 10 W

Power Source: USB Chargeable, Battery

Charging time: 5 Hours

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

ZEBRONICS ZEB-ACTION 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 999

Key Specs

Zeb-Action is a portable Bluetooth speaker with TWS function

It has Built-in FM radio, media/volume control and Built-in rechargeable battery

It also has AUX input, call function and supports USB and mSD card

Output power (RMS) 10W (5W + 5W)

Speaker impedance 4 Ohm

Frequency response 120Hz-20kHz

Max. supported USB/mSD memory size 32GB

Ambrane BT-47 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 799

Key Specs