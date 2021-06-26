ENGLISH

    Best Portable Speakers Under Rs. 2,000 To Buy On Flipkart And Amazon India

    By
    |

    Portable speakers are one of the top-selling gadgets. These audio accessories are useful for everyone - be it to up your home entertainment unit, to listen to songs, or to even listen to online classes. Having a portable speaker surely makes music and other audio seem better and the experience is enhanced. If you're looking for a new portable speaker, Flipkart and Amazon might be the right place to head to. We've made a list of portable speakers to buy on Amaozn and Flipkart India under Rs. 2,000.

     

    Portable Speakers To Buy On Flipkart India Under Rs. 2,000
     

    When we think of audio accessories, brands like JBL, boAt, Zebronics, and others come to mind. The Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 includes devices from these brands. For instance, the boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker, boAt Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth Speaker, boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker, and the boAt Stone 260 Portable Wireless 4W Speaker are priced at Rs. Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 1,499, respectively.

    Additionally, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker and the ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 50 14 W Bluetooth Speaker are also available on Flipkart for just Rs. 1,424 and Rs. 1,519. One can even check out the JBL GO by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon and Flipkart India, which costs just Rs. Rs. 1,699

    Some of the other devices on the Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 includes Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker, Portronics POR-891_Pure Sound PRO-3 Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar, artis BT22 8 W Bluetooth Speaker, and the Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker, which are all under Rs. 2,000.

    The Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 also includes SoundBot SB572 5 W Bluetooth Speaker and the SoundBot SB1023 Bluetooth Speaker. These are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,535. Also, the Infinity Fuze 100 and the Infinity by Harman Fuze 100 are available for Rs. 1,399 each, making them an attractive buy.

    Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Black, Mono Channel)

    Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Black, Mono Channel)

    Rs. 1,139
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 5 W
    • Power Source: Battery
    • Battery life: 24 hr | Charging time: 4 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Battery life: Mid-Volume 24hrs
    • Charging time: 3-4hrs
    • Built-in mic for hands free calling
    • Waterproof- Enjoy music even in the shower/ rain
    • Easy responsive controls change music tracks and control volume
    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker

    Rs. 1,424
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 16 W
    • Power Source: DC 5v/2A Adapter or Mobile Charger
    • Battery life: 12 hour | Charging time: 3.5 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 5
    • Wireless range: 7 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    Portronics POR-891_Pure Sound PRO-3 Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar

    Portronics POR-891_Pure Sound PRO-3 Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar

    Rs. 1,709
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 10 W
    • Power Source: Battery, 2500mAh, The powerful industry-leading size of 2500mAh lithium Ion battery can play music for more than 7 hours on a single recharge.
    • Battery life: 6 hr | Charging time: 2 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.2
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 50 14 W Bluetooth Speaker

    ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 50 14 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,519
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 14 W
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 5 hrs
    • Bluetooth Version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    Artis BT22 8 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Artis BT22 8 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,234
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 8 W
    • Power Source: Micro USB Chargeable
    • Battery life: 5 hr | Charging time: 2 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.2
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    SoundBot SB572 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

    SoundBot SB572 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,199
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 5 W
    • Power Source: USB chargeable, Battery
    • Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 3 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.0
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    SoundBot SB1023 Bluetooth Speaker

    SoundBot SB1023 Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,535
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 8 W
    • Power Source: USB Chargeable, Battery
    • Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 3 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.2
    • Wireless range: 10.05 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,299
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 16 W
    • Power Source: AC Adapter
    • Charging time: 3.5 hrs
    • Bluetooth Version: 5
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    boAt Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,499
    Key Specs

    • 5W RMS Output
    • Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX, SD Card
    • Battery Capacity of 1200mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2 hours
    • IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant
    • 1 Mic for receiving calls
    • Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
    • Stylish Rugged Design with Carry Strap
    boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker

    boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • 5W RMS Output
    • Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & SD Card
    • Battery Capacity of 1200mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2 hours
    • IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant
    • 1 Mic for receiving calls
    • Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
    • Stylish Rugged Design with Carry Strap
    Infinity Fuze 100

    Infinity Fuze 100

    Rs. 1,399
    key Specs

    • Compact Portable Bluetooth Speakers. Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
    • Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output. 9 Hours Music Playtime Under Optimum Audio Settings
    • IPX7 Waterproof Design. Audio Specifications : Frequency Response 120Hz - 20KHz . Signal to noise Ratio 70dB (Aux)
    • Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 100 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology
    • Speakerphone
    • Rugged & Durable Fabric Material
    • 1 year manufacturer's warranty
    boAt Stone 260 Portable Wireless 4W Speaker

    boAt Stone 260 Portable Wireless 4W Speaker

    Rs. 1,499
    Key Specs

    • boAt Stone 260 is IPX5 water resistant and shockproof to suit your active, outdoor lifestyle. Grab one and take it with you when swimming, camping, hiking, cycling, drifting and more
    • The body is constructed of durable silicon, rubber matte finish that makes it shock proof, which offers all around outdoor protection against dust and water
    • It produces a very decent amount of bass, crystal sound and can go extremely loud that makes this a little beast, which is nice because you have the option to really crank this speaker up if ever needed
    • Bluetooth 4.1 transmission with no loss of audio performance
    • Our portable speaker has a battery capacity of 1000mAh, with a charging time of 1.5-2 hours and is capable of delivering 9 hours of talk time and 4-5 hours of musical extravaganza.
    • boAt Stone 260 can easily be paired with all types of devices that use Bluetooth technology
    Infinity by Harman Fuze 100

    Infinity by Harman Fuze 100

    Rs. 1,399
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 15 W
    • Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 4 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.2
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speakers
    • Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output
    • IPX7 Waterproof Design
    Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker

    Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker

    Rs. 1,899
    Key Specs

    • Power Output(RMS): 20 W
    • Power Source: USB
    • Battery life: 4 hr | Charging time: 3.5 hr
    • Bluetooth Version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth
    • Memory Card Slot
    JBL GO by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

    JBL GO by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

    Rs. 1,699
    Key Specs

    • JBL Signature Sound
    • 5 Hours of Playtime under optimum audio settings
    • Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
    • IPX7 Waterproof design
    • Built-in Noise-cancelling Speakerphone
    • Audio cable input
    • What's in the box: 1 x JBL GO 2, 1 x Micro USB cable for charging, 1 x Safety Sheet, 1 x Quick Start Guide, 1 x Warranty Card

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
