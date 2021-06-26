Best Portable Speakers Under Rs. 2,000 To Buy On Flipkart And Amazon India

When we think of audio accessories, brands like JBL, boAt, Zebronics, and others come to mind. The Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 includes devices from these brands. For instance, the boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker, boAt Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth Speaker, boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker, and the boAt Stone 260 Portable Wireless 4W Speaker are priced at Rs. Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 1,999, and Rs. 1,499, respectively.

Additionally, the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker and the ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 50 14 W Bluetooth Speaker are also available on Flipkart for just Rs. 1,424 and Rs. 1,519. One can even check out the JBL GO by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon and Flipkart India, which costs just Rs. Rs. 1,699

Some of the other devices on the Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 includes Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker, Portronics POR-891_Pure Sound PRO-3 Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar, artis BT22 8 W Bluetooth Speaker, and the Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker, which are all under Rs. 2,000.

The Amazon and Flipkart India list for portable speakers under Rs. 2,000 also includes SoundBot SB572 5 W Bluetooth Speaker and the SoundBot SB1023 Bluetooth Speaker. These are priced at Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,535. Also, the Infinity Fuze 100 and the Infinity by Harman Fuze 100 are available for Rs. 1,399 each, making them an attractive buy.

Mivi Roam2 5 W Bluetooth Speaker (Black, Mono Channel)

Rs. 1,139

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 5 W

Power Source: Battery

Battery life: 24 hr | Charging time: 4 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Battery life: Mid-Volume 24hrs

Charging time: 3-4hrs

Built-in mic for hands free calling

Waterproof- Enjoy music even in the shower/ rain

Easy responsive controls change music tracks and control volume

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Vita Plus 16 W Bluetooth Laptop/Desktop Speaker

Rs. 1,424

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 16 W

Power Source: DC 5v/2A Adapter or Mobile Charger

Battery life: 12 hour | Charging time: 3.5 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 7 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

Portronics POR-891_Pure Sound PRO-3 Speaker 10 W Bluetooth Soundbar

Rs. 1,709

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 10 W

Power Source: Battery, 2500mAh, The powerful industry-leading size of 2500mAh lithium Ion battery can play music for more than 7 hours on a single recharge.

Battery life: 6 hr | Charging time: 2 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 50 14 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,519

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 14 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 5 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

Artis BT22 8 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,234

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 8 W

Power Source: Micro USB Chargeable

Battery life: 5 hr | Charging time: 2 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

SoundBot SB572 5 W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,199

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 5 W

Power Source: USB chargeable, Battery

Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 3 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

SoundBot SB1023 Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,535

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 8 W

Power Source: USB Chargeable, Battery

Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 3 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10.05 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

boAt Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,299

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 16 W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Charging time: 3.5 hrs

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

boAt Stone Grenade 5W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

5W RMS Output

Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX, SD Card

Battery Capacity of 1200mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2 hours

IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Stylish Rugged Design with Carry Strap

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

5W RMS Output

Bluetooth v4.2 with 10m range; Audio Input via AUX & SD Card

Battery Capacity of 1200mAh delivering a playback time of up to 7 hours (50% volume); Full Charge in about 2 hours

IPX6 marked water, dust & shock resistant

1 Mic for receiving calls

Other Inclusions: AUX Cable, Micro USB Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Stylish Rugged Design with Carry Strap

Infinity Fuze 100

Rs. 1,399

key Specs

Compact Portable Bluetooth Speakers. Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output. 9 Hours Music Playtime Under Optimum Audio Settings

IPX7 Waterproof Design. Audio Specifications : Frequency Response 120Hz - 20KHz . Signal to noise Ratio 70dB (Aux)

Pair 2 Infinity Fuze 100 Speakers with Dual Speaker Connect Technology

Speakerphone

Rugged & Durable Fabric Material

1 year manufacturer's warranty

boAt Stone 260 Portable Wireless 4W Speaker

Rs. 1,499

Key Specs

boAt Stone 260 is IPX5 water resistant and shockproof to suit your active, outdoor lifestyle. Grab one and take it with you when swimming, camping, hiking, cycling, drifting and more

The body is constructed of durable silicon, rubber matte finish that makes it shock proof, which offers all around outdoor protection against dust and water

It produces a very decent amount of bass, crystal sound and can go extremely loud that makes this a little beast, which is nice because you have the option to really crank this speaker up if ever needed

Bluetooth 4.1 transmission with no loss of audio performance

Our portable speaker has a battery capacity of 1000mAh, with a charging time of 1.5-2 hours and is capable of delivering 9 hours of talk time and 4-5 hours of musical extravaganza.

boAt Stone 260 can easily be paired with all types of devices that use Bluetooth technology

Infinity by Harman Fuze 100

Rs. 1,399

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 15 W

Battery life: 10 hr | Charging time: 4 hr

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Portable Bluetooth Stereo Speakers

Dual Equaliser Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output

IPX7 Waterproof Design

Zoook Rocker Thunder 20 watts Bluetooth Party Speaker

Rs. 1,899

Key Specs

Power Output(RMS): 20 W

Power Source: USB

Battery life: 4 hr | Charging time: 3.5 hr

Bluetooth Version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Memory Card Slot

JBL GO by Harman Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Rs. 1,699

Key Specs