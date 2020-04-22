Best Premium Headphones And Earbuds To Buy In India

Gradually, wireless headphones got advanced and resulted in a new category called true wireless earbuds. These offer more convenience and better audio experience as well for users. And, some of these earbuds provide a great fit that do not require you to adjust the position constantly.

To summarize, with the wireless headphones and true wireless earbuds, there is no hindrance of the cable as you take your phone out of your pocket or bag anymore. And, here is a list of premium wireless headphones and earbuds that are available in India now.

Sennheiser HD 820 (Price: Rs. 189,990)

Sennheiser HD 820 is high-end headphones for audiophiles featuring unique glass transducer covers that minimise resonances. It is one of the most transparent-sounding closed headphones available in the world weighing around 360 grams.

BANG & OLUFSEN Beoplay H6 (Price: Rs. 89,640)

BANG & OLUFSEN Beoplay H6 is a premium over-ear headphones featuring a well-balanced and authentic sound experience. The over-ear headphones has stunning looks and is made using carefully selected luxurious materials for a great comfort, adjustable fit and ergonomic design.

Sennheiser IE 60 (Price: Rs. 68,490 )

Sennheiser IE 60 features dynamic drivers and powerful neodynmium magnets to deliver high-fidelity sound output and exceptional noise isolation and bass response. It is designed to deliver robustness and sturdiness despite the tough cabling and durable housing.

Sol Republic Tracks HD 2 Flextech (Price: Rs. 64,050)

Sol Republic Tracks HD 2 Flextech features improved noise isolation by blocking out more noise than original tracks. It delivers punchy bass and great sound output for users. This pair of on-ear headphones features a virtually indestructible design and build that makes it tough for daily use.

Sony MDR-XB950BT (Price: Rs. 62,490)

Sony MDR-XB950BT comes with deep and vibrating bass output for the best music listening experience. The pair of over-ear headphones delivers premium extra bass output. It has easy-to-reach controls, strong Bluetooth coverage, and other highlights.

Sennheiser HD 650 (MRP: Rs. 59,999)

Sennheiser HD 650 features an open, dynamic headphone design with improved materials for a durable build. It features top-of-the-range, dynamic hi-fi stereo headphones with narrow tolerances. There is a true audiophile experience with natural sound output.