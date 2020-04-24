Premium Smart Bands Above Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India

For instance, Fitbit is one of the most popular brands for smartbands worldwide. Moreover, the company offers various smartbands with multiple tracking features for competitive pricing. Smartbands like the Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Zip, Fitbit Alta, and more are some of the popular smartbands priced over Rs 10,000 in India.

Fitbit Flex 2

The Fitbit Flex 2 is one of the activity and sleep trackers from Fitbit. It comes with an ultra-thin, removable tracker hides in bands, pendants, and bangles. The Fitbit Flex 2 is swim-proof for tracking swimming, life-proof for wear in the ocean, shower, pool, and beyond. As a sleep tracker, it automatically tracks how long you slept and how well you slept.

Fitbit Zip

Another popular smartband for above Rs. 10,000 in India is the Fitbit Zip. It comes with steps tracker and even notes the distance and calories burned. The Fitbit Zip automatically to your computer or select Bluetooth 4.0 smartphones or tablets. The smartband also allows users to set goals, view progress, and earn badges.

Misfit Flash

Apart from Fitbit, another brand Misfit also offering a couple of smartbands for more than Rs 10,000 in India. The Misfit Flash, for instance, is one of the smartbands that comes with features like a splash-proof disc with a red LED display, showing the progress and time. There is a smart button on the Misfit Flash that enables to control of connected household devices.

Fitbit Surge

Another offering from Fitbit is the Fitbit Surge. This smartband maximizes training, maintains intensity, and monitors calorie burn with automatic wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It is built with eight-sensor technology and promises to offer a long-lasting battery. Fitbit Surge also comes with multi-sport functionality that tracks every aspect of the training.

Fitbit Alta HR

Fitbit Alta HR also joins the list of smartbands to buy for above Rs. 10,000 in India. Like most Fitbit fitness trackers, the Fitbit Alta HR has reminders to move, all-day activity tracker, auto-sleep tracking, and silent alarms. It comes with a Tap Display, where the notifications and time are displayed on an OLED display.

Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Alta is one of the fashionable fitness trackers from Fitbit. The smartband comes with stats and time with a bright OLED tap display. Fitbit offers battery life up to 5 days, although, the charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors with the Fitbit Alta.