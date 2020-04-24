Just In
- 54 min ago PM Modi Launches E-Gram Swaraj Portal, Swamitva Scheme To Improve Digitization Of Rural India
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A21s Features Revealed In FCC Certification
- 2 hrs ago Huawei MatePad 10.4-inch Mid-Range Tablet Officially Announced
- 2 hrs ago Huawei Nova 7 5G, 7 Pro 5G With 64MP Quad Cameras Launched: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- News Smuggling of sea cucumbers to China: CBI takes over probe
- Movies Mahabharat Fans Spot Cooler Behind Bhishma Pitamah; Compare It To Game Of Thrones' Cup Goof-Up
- Sports PUBG Mobile Cold Front Survival Mode: 5 tips to step up your drone game
- Finance Sensex Ends Lower; Sentiments Turn Sour On Templeton Mutual Fund Debt Closure
- Automobiles Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid SUV Unveiled: Will Rival The Likes Of The Nissan Juke
- Lifestyle This Is How You Can Build A Perfect Summer Skincare Routine
- Education WHO Launches 'Hand Hygiene' Online Course For Free
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
Premium Smart Bands Above Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India
Fitness trackers have helped in multiple ways to help us stay fit. Regular alerts to get up and move, the number of steps we've taken in a day, regular smartphone notifications, and more are some of the features that come with all fitness trackers. There are many fitness bands or smartbands available for above Rs 10,000 in India.
For instance, Fitbit is one of the most popular brands for smartbands worldwide. Moreover, the company offers various smartbands with multiple tracking features for competitive pricing. Smartbands like the Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Zip, Fitbit Alta, and more are some of the popular smartbands priced over Rs 10,000 in India.
Fitbit Flex 2
The Fitbit Flex 2 is one of the activity and sleep trackers from Fitbit. It comes with an ultra-thin, removable tracker hides in bands, pendants, and bangles. The Fitbit Flex 2 is swim-proof for tracking swimming, life-proof for wear in the ocean, shower, pool, and beyond. As a sleep tracker, it automatically tracks how long you slept and how well you slept.
Fitbit Zip
Another popular smartband for above Rs. 10,000 in India is the Fitbit Zip. It comes with steps tracker and even notes the distance and calories burned. The Fitbit Zip automatically to your computer or select Bluetooth 4.0 smartphones or tablets. The smartband also allows users to set goals, view progress, and earn badges.
Misfit Flash
Apart from Fitbit, another brand Misfit also offering a couple of smartbands for more than Rs 10,000 in India. The Misfit Flash, for instance, is one of the smartbands that comes with features like a splash-proof disc with a red LED display, showing the progress and time. There is a smart button on the Misfit Flash that enables to control of connected household devices.
Fitbit Surge
Another offering from Fitbit is the Fitbit Surge. This smartband maximizes training, maintains intensity, and monitors calorie burn with automatic wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It is built with eight-sensor technology and promises to offer a long-lasting battery. Fitbit Surge also comes with multi-sport functionality that tracks every aspect of the training.
Fitbit Alta HR
Fitbit Alta HR also joins the list of smartbands to buy for above Rs. 10,000 in India. Like most Fitbit fitness trackers, the Fitbit Alta HR has reminders to move, all-day activity tracker, auto-sleep tracking, and silent alarms. It comes with a Tap Display, where the notifications and time are displayed on an OLED display.
Fitbit Alta
Fitbit Alta is one of the fashionable fitness trackers from Fitbit. The smartband comes with stats and time with a bright OLED tap display. Fitbit offers battery life up to 5 days, although, the charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors with the Fitbit Alta.
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,400
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,615
-
45,900
-
18,999
-
29,011
-
21,480
-
60,020
-
26,095
-
17,999
-
54,153
-
23,780
-
7,000
-
13,999