ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Premium Smart Bands Above Rs. 10,000 To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Fitness trackers have helped in multiple ways to help us stay fit. Regular alerts to get up and move, the number of steps we've taken in a day, regular smartphone notifications, and more are some of the features that come with all fitness trackers. There are many fitness bands or smartbands available for above Rs 10,000 in India.

    Best Smartbands Above Rs 10,000
     

    For instance, Fitbit is one of the most popular brands for smartbands worldwide. Moreover, the company offers various smartbands with multiple tracking features for competitive pricing. Smartbands like the Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Zip, Fitbit Alta, and more are some of the popular smartbands priced over Rs 10,000 in India.

    Fitbit Flex 2

    Fitbit Flex 2

    The Fitbit Flex 2 is one of the activity and sleep trackers from Fitbit. It comes with an ultra-thin, removable tracker hides in bands, pendants, and bangles. The Fitbit Flex 2 is swim-proof for tracking swimming, life-proof for wear in the ocean, shower, pool, and beyond. As a sleep tracker, it automatically tracks how long you slept and how well you slept.

    Fitbit Zip

    Fitbit Zip

    Another popular smartband for above Rs. 10,000 in India is the Fitbit Zip. It comes with steps tracker and even notes the distance and calories burned. The Fitbit Zip automatically to your computer or select Bluetooth 4.0 smartphones or tablets. The smartband also allows users to set goals, view progress, and earn badges.

    Misfit Flash
     

    Misfit Flash

    Apart from Fitbit, another brand Misfit also offering a couple of smartbands for more than Rs 10,000 in India. The Misfit Flash, for instance, is one of the smartbands that comes with features like a splash-proof disc with a red LED display, showing the progress and time. There is a smart button on the Misfit Flash that enables to control of connected household devices.

    Fitbit Surge

    Fitbit Surge

    Another offering from Fitbit is the Fitbit Surge. This smartband maximizes training, maintains intensity, and monitors calorie burn with automatic wrist-based heart rate monitoring. It is built with eight-sensor technology and promises to offer a long-lasting battery. Fitbit Surge also comes with multi-sport functionality that tracks every aspect of the training.

    Fitbit Alta HR

    Fitbit Alta HR

    Fitbit Alta HR also joins the list of smartbands to buy for above Rs. 10,000 in India. Like most Fitbit fitness trackers, the Fitbit Alta HR has reminders to move, all-day activity tracker, auto-sleep tracking, and silent alarms. It comes with a Tap Display, where the notifications and time are displayed on an OLED display.

    Fitbit Alta

    Fitbit Alta

    Fitbit Alta is one of the fashionable fitness trackers from Fitbit. The smartband comes with stats and time with a bright OLED tap display. Fitbit offers battery life up to 5 days, although, the charge cycles vary with use, settings, and other factors with the Fitbit Alta.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X