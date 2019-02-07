ENGLISH

Best Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 accessories to buy

    The Redmi Note 7 is the upcoming mid-tier smartphone from Xiaomi, which is expected to set a new benchmark in the affordable smartphone segment. In fact, the Redmi Note 7 is the first Redmi smartphone to launch in India with an all-glass unibody design and a water-drop notch with a whopping 48 MP primary camera.

    Best Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 accessories to buy

     

    Having a glass design has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. To start with the pros, the smartphone looks cool and premium, on the cons side, the device will be a fingerprint magnet and fragile, which can easily break on either side.

    Adding screen protectors and cases will definitely diminish the overall looks and aesthetics of the smartphone. But, these cases and protectors will safeguard your smartphone. Here are the best protection accessories for the Redmi Note 7, which will protect your devices from damage by maintaining the aesthetics of the Redmi Note 7.

    LOFAD CASE Back Cover for XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 7 (Black)

    MRP: Rs 199
    Key Specs

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

    Glass Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    MRP: Rs 249
    Key Specs

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

    GeekMart Back Cover for Redmi Note 7

    MRP: Rs 159
    Key Specs

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Silicon
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

    Hydbest Back Cover for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

    MRP: Rs 219
    Key Specs

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Rubber, Plastic
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

    Lokezeep Anti Drop Back Case Cover

    MRP: Rs 199
    Key Specs

    • Specially built for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (2019)
    • Unique design allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without having to remove your phone
    • Slim and secure fit that adds minimal bulk to device, Ultra-slim and transparent design can show the beauty of Phone perfectly Perfect Protection Against Scratches and Everyday Use
    • Raised edges: the front lip is 0.76mm (0.03 inch) higher than the front screen, while the back edge depth of 1.2mm (0.04 inch)

    Power Back Cover for Redmi Note 7

    MRP: Rs 199
    Key Specs

    • Suitable For: Mobile
    • Material: Plastic, Rubber
    • Theme: No Theme
    • Type: Back Cover

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
