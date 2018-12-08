Upcoming budget smartphones to be launched in 2019

As the days are closing towards the completion of 2018, users' expectations in the form of more advanced devices and gadgets have been increasing exponentially. Whereas, a greater section of consumers are looking forward on having few budget friendly smartphones.

The good thing is these budget and user friendly devices are expected to come with some amazing set of features, which will surely make you feel confident of their purchasing. Based on your curiosity, we have introduced a checklist of such handsets which are expected to launch in 2019.

These devices are expected to come with features like a water drop notch design, powerful battery backup with turbo charge support, powerful AI based camera setup with face detection and HDR imaging, and 5G connectivity option.

These handsets may use sophisticated latest Android P OS with MIUI 9 skin for faster operations, and are believed to come with Type C charging mode. Also, some of these devices can hit the market with as many as two storage variants with multiple color options.

For details, you can consider our checklist.

Poco F2 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 403 PPI

a dual rear setup having 16MP + 5MP lenses

a 20MP front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset

4,100mAh Li-Po battery Motorola Moto G7 Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a pixel density of 430 PPI

rear cameras of 16MP + 5MP

front cameras are blessed with a 12MP sensor

expandable up to 256GB

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chipset

powered by a 3,000 mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Rumored Key Specs 6 inch screen

Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor

6 GB of RAM

front camera is 12 Megapixel

rear one working at 16+8 MP

battery is 4000 mAH Honor 9X Rumored Key Specs

a 5.84-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,280 pixels

13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras

16MP front camera

3,000mAh Li-Po battery Realme 3 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

quad-core processors - a 2GHz Cortex A73 and a 2GHz Cortex A53

4GB RAM

powered by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery Realme 3 Pro Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels

6GB RAM

a 20MP front-facing camera

a dual rear setup having 16MP + 5MP lenses

a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery Xiaomi Mi A3 Rumored Key Specs

6.3 inch Full HD Plus Notch Display

Snapdragon 710 Chipset

Android P. With a promised update to Android Q and Android U.

4 GB/6GB RAM.

64GB/128GB/256GB Internal memory variants

Dual Rear Camera - 16 + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture)

24MP Front Camera

Dual Sim. No MicroSD Card Slot.

4000 mAh battery

Type C Fast Charging

No headphone jack

Dual 4G VOLTE Samsung Galaxy J8 2019 Rumored Key Specs

15.24 cm (6 inch) HD+ Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM 650 Processor or more

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

16MP + 5MP | 16MP Front Camera

3500 Battery Vivo V10 Rumored Key Specs

6.2-inch Full HD+ Display

Android oreo

24 MP Rear camera

24-megapixel front camera

Quad-core Snapdragon 835

6 GB

128 GB

4000 mAh Battery Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7) Rumored Key Specs

6.18 inch (15.7 cm) Display

2.2 GHz Octa Core

4 GB RAM

12 MP Rear Camera

20 MP Front Camera

3500 mAh Battery Motorola One Power 2019 (Motorola Two Power) Rumored Key Specs

Dual (16MP 5MP) rear, 12MP selfie

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) Screen

Dual, Nano-SIM (Hybrid Slot

Android v8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

3000 mAh battery Motorola Moto G7 Plus Rumored Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU / Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

3500mAh battery OPPO F10 Rumored Key Specs

6-inch screen allows users to view and use the phone comfortably.

2 RAM & Storage variants - (6GB+64GB) and the (8GB+128GB)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor

The Oppo F10 will come with a (24MP+12MP) rear dual camera setup

16MP front camera for crystal clear selfies

3800 mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy J8 Plus Edge (2019) Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inches Super AMOLED display with dual curved edges

Snapdragon 660 SoC processor

24 MP + 10 MP + 8MP rear Camera

16 + 13 MP Rear Camera

4/6GB RAM

64/128GB internal Memory

37000 mAh Battery Asus Zenfone Max Pro M3 Rumored Key Specs

a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display

Kryo 260 quad-core processors and clock speed of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz respectively or more

4/6GB DDR4 RAM

16MP and 8MP lenses

powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery