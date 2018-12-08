Upcoming budget smartphones to be launched in 2019

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- The First Sound From Mars — A Truly Special Acoustic Experience
- Hockey World Cup 2018: India Vs Canada: Live Updates & Highlights
- 8 Apps That You Should Probably Delete From Your Smartphone
- Should You Buy The New Tata Harrier? — Check Out Its Pros And Cons
- Planning A High-Altitude Trekking? — Here's What You Should Know
- Banking Services On WhatsApp Are Catching Up
- A Woman Died Within Few Hours Of Giving Birth, But Saved 50 Lives!
- Katrina Opens Up About Attending Deepika-Ranveer's Reception
As the days are closing towards the completion of 2018, users' expectations in the form of more advanced devices and gadgets have been increasing exponentially. Whereas, a greater section of consumers are looking forward on having few budget friendly smartphones.
The good thing is these budget and user friendly devices are expected to come with some amazing set of features, which will surely make you feel confident of their purchasing. Based on your curiosity, we have introduced a checklist of such handsets which are expected to launch in 2019.
These devices are expected to come with features like a water drop notch design, powerful battery backup with turbo charge support, powerful AI based camera setup with face detection and HDR imaging, and 5G connectivity option.
These handsets may use sophisticated latest Android P OS with MIUI 9 skin for faster operations, and are believed to come with Type C charging mode. Also, some of these devices can hit the market with as many as two storage variants with multiple color options.
For details, you can consider our checklist.
Poco F2
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4-inch IPS LCD display having a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 403 PPI
- a dual rear setup having 16MP + 5MP lenses
- a 20MP front camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset
- 4,100mAh Li-Po battery
Motorola Moto G7
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels and a pixel density of 430 PPI
- rear cameras of 16MP + 5MP
- front cameras are blessed with a 12MP sensor
- expandable up to 256GB
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956 chipset
- powered by a 3,000 mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- 6 inch screen
- Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor
- 6 GB of RAM
- front camera is 12 Megapixel
- rear one working at 16+8 MP
- battery is 4000 mAH
Honor 9X
Rumored Key Specs
- a 5.84-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,280 pixels
- 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- 3,000mAh Li-Po battery
Realme 3
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display which exhibits a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
- quad-core processors - a 2GHz Cortex A73 and a 2GHz Cortex A53
- 4GB RAM
- powered by a 4,000mAh Li-ion battery
Realme 3 Pro
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display having a screen resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels
- 6GB RAM
- a 20MP front-facing camera
- a dual rear setup having 16MP + 5MP lenses
- a 4,100mAh Li-ion battery
Xiaomi Mi A3
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.3 inch Full HD Plus Notch Display
- Snapdragon 710 Chipset
- Android P. With a promised update to Android Q and Android U.
- 4 GB/6GB RAM.
- 64GB/128GB/256GB Internal memory variants
- Dual Rear Camera - 16 + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture)
- 24MP Front Camera
- Dual Sim. No MicroSD Card Slot.
- 4000 mAh battery
- Type C Fast Charging
- No headphone jack
- Dual 4G VOLTE
Samsung Galaxy J8 2019
Rumored Key Specs
- 15.24 cm (6 inch) HD+ Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM 650 Processor or more
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 16MP + 5MP | 16MP Front Camera
- 3500 Battery
Vivo V10
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.2-inch Full HD+ Display
- Android oreo
- 24 MP Rear camera
- 24-megapixel front camera
- Quad-core Snapdragon 835
- 6 GB
- 128 GB
- 4000 mAh Battery
Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7)
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.18 inch (15.7 cm) Display
- 2.2 GHz Octa Core
- 4 GB RAM
- 12 MP Rear Camera
- 20 MP Front Camera
- 3500 mAh Battery
Motorola One Power 2019 (Motorola Two Power)
Rumored Key Specs
- Dual (16MP 5MP) rear, 12MP selfie
- 6.2 inches (15.75 cm) Screen
- Dual, Nano-SIM (Hybrid Slot
- Android v8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- 3000 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G7 Plus
Rumored Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU / Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera with Dual LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C
- 3500mAh battery
OPPO F10
Rumored Key Specs
- 6-inch screen allows users to view and use the phone comfortably.
- 2 RAM & Storage variants - (6GB+64GB) and the (8GB+128GB)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor
- The Oppo F10 will come with a (24MP+12MP) rear dual camera setup
- 16MP front camera for crystal clear selfies
- 3800 mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy J8 Plus Edge (2019)
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inches Super AMOLED display with dual curved edges
- Snapdragon 660 SoC processor
- 24 MP + 10 MP + 8MP rear Camera
- 16 + 13 MP Rear Camera
- 4/6GB RAM
- 64/128GB internal Memory
- 37000 mAh Battery
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M3
Rumored Key Specs
- a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display
- Kryo 260 quad-core processors and clock speed of 2.2GHz and 1.8GHz respectively or more
- 4/6GB DDR4 RAM
- 16MP and 8MP lenses
- powered by a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery