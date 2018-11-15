Best Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) accessories (cases and covers) available in India

Amazon, India has come into limelight with its yet another profitable scheme. Under this you can purchase some of the Samsung devices and other electronic accessories at great discounts. The show is specially stolen by the Samsung Galaxy A7(2018), whose not only price is greatly reduced, but also its related accessories can be availed at their much curtailed price options.

Several offers on the above mentioned device are 5% instant discount with HDFC credit and debit EMI, no cost EMI with much better EMI rate, great exchange and cashback offers, and 100% purchase protection plan.

There are plenty other valuable offers which can make your deal a worth. In addition you can avail other certified refurbished devices and accessories with minimum 6 months seller or brand warranty. These recuperated devices are definitely without any tear or wear.

Hence, you get your device tested and certified by professionals. If you have enrolled for Prime membership, you are sure to get these devices and accessories within 24 hours of span.

Newbee™ Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Flip Cover Case, Premium Quality Kickstand Wallet Card Holder Phone case (Black) Price: Rs 299

PERFECT FIT... this cover is perfect fit to the mobile. It's having accurate cuttings to the camera, speakers, flash and other parts of the mobile. Volume and Power Key is also have cuttings.

CARD SLOT INSIDE... The speciality of this flip cover is there are 4 Pockets inside the flip cover (3 Cardholder pocket and 1 Big Pocket).

EXCELLENT & DURABLE QUALITY MATERIAL... Quality of the flip cover material is very superior. One can feel the quality. VIDEO STAND VIEW.... its having video stand view feature which is so easy to watch any videos in video stand view.

FLIP COVER WITH MAGNET LOCK... Here is the final solution in the flip cover segment for your mobile. This flip Cover comes with magnet lock.

UNIQUE DESIGN FOR SAFETY: Inner case is made up of soft TPU (that does not crack unlike other leather cases) to provide shock absorption i-Blason Polycarbonate Rugged Holster Cover with Built-in Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Price: Rs 1,899

Key Specs Advanced dual layer case combined of polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU withstands accidental drop, bump and shock Front cover with built-in screen protector prevents scratches without compromising sensitivity

All features accessible with case installed

Sporty design

Include Belt Clip Holster

Compatible with Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus / A8+ (2018 Release) 60 inch not for Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018 Release) NAYKODI Cute Panda Printed Designer Slim Light Weight Back Cover Case for Samsung A7 (2018) Price: Rs 299

Your case is a *handmade item* using a state-of-the-art printing process, with print covering all sides.

a cases is waterproof (your phone may not be!), UV/fade resistant, non-peeling, printed with vibrant eco-friendly inks, extremely slim fitting with access to all functions.

Thin, light and perfect fitting hard case, Secure fit, Easily applied and removed.

NAYKODI offers lifetime print/design guarantee. If print/design wears or peels off, free replacement of the concerned product will be provided*

Material :- Polycarbonate hard case,100% guarantee of colours shown in the picture. Silicone Flexible Protective Shock Proof Corner Back CASE Cover for SAMSUNG GALAXY A7 Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Compatible for samsung galaxy a7 2018

Super Slim and light weight, adds only style not weight

Superior Grip

Raised Lips to Protect your screen from Scratches & damage

Easy access to all Buttons, Ports, Camera, Speakers and Microphone on the smartphone Bracevor Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Edition Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Silicon

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Designer Back Cover for SAMSUNG A7 [2018] Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs DESIGNER ACCESSORIES Original Armor, Slim Flexible TPU Cover is a Premium Cover with Armor Protection. It is made up of Premium Quality Shockproof TPU. Proper holes and cut-outs for sensors. Raised lips protect the screen and camera bump.

Its plain yet sophisticated matte feel gives a premium look to your phone and give a worry free protection. Easy to remove & install, fingerprint proof, scratch proof, washable case. It also has Premium Heat Dissipation Design, flexible and tear resistant materials.

Flatten out comfortable Tactile Buttons for natural feedback and smooth press. Trusted Quality from Designer Accessories, Quality difference is felt from other products as soon as our product is held in hand and used.

A Message from Authorised Seller DESIGNER ACCESSORIES: Our customers love our products and make repetitive purchases. We ship most orders are shipped within 1 business day. Openbuy Bumper Case for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Edition Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Key Specs Crystal Clear and High Quality Transparent cover best fits and compatible to your Mobile. Its sleek and ultra thin design is flexible and reliable. Gives comfortable access to ports, buttons, camera, sensors and all other features. It's sleek body minimizes the bulk and gives the original feel of the phone. It's rounded corners and raised edges protects your phone completely from damaging your phone. Polished and laser cut texture makes it scratch proof. Pitspot Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Edition Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Pitspot Print Design Back Case Cover For Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Back Cover provides protection by preventing your Mobile Phone from dust and unnecessary scratches.

It is made to fit perfect and gives the device its maximum protection.

The Hard Case is reinforced from the Proper edges, sides and back to prolong the life of your Mobile Phone.

Besides its protection, it also has openings precisely made for the side buttons, charger port / dock connector, headset jack and speaker which allow you full access to all the functions on your device.

Easy to install and last for a long time and the pattern on the surface looks great.

It is the perfect case for protecting your Phone from scratches, shock, and the elements.

Kindly Note: There may be slight change in color of design printed on case as seen on website, as there can be different monitor settings and also difference in ink transfer rate of printer to case. Tommcase Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Edition Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Hello Zone Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Edition Available on Flipkart/Amazon

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover