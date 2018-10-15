Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs other best 16MP (and above) camera smartphones

Related Articles
Throughout the period since the Samsung has started using the tag-line Galaxy, it has been reinventing itself in terms of refined features and great design every now and then. It is due to their sheer hard work and dedication that the company excels other counterparts in terms of producing premium smartphones.
These high-end devices look absolutely glossy and unique in regards to infinity display, which neither any premium device sport. Like regular times, even this time the company has come up with its latest flagship phone titled "Samsung Galaxy A9(2018)". It is the first ever device by Samsung that sports four cameras at the rear, stacked one below the other. However, if camera is really your top priority then you can go for other premium handsets as well, which sport 16MP Plus camera configuration.
The Galaxy A9 sports an 8MP wide angle sensor at the top with a 120-degree wide field of view and f/2.4 aperture. The 10MP sensor with the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom lies second. Below it are the 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and the 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. All these quad cameras are backed by LED flash. The 24MP sensor uses AI to generate quality images as per your requirement.
It also does 4-in-1 pixel binning in low-light to help the lens capture more light. Upfront, the device from Samsung houses 24MP selfie camera which comes with face-recognition feature. Another best choice certainly goes with the Huawei P20 Pro that comes with the world's first Leica Triple camera.
The cameras are inspired by the kinetics of light and precision-engineered to capture detailed, rich, atmospheric images any time of day or night. Its 40MP RGB sensor is mainly responsible to produce unparalleled sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast for every single shot that you take.
Similarly, there are more devices which you can prefer as an alternative. For best update, you can refer our list below.
Huawei P20 Pro
Best Price of Huawei P20 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM
- 40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V11
Best Price of Vivo V11
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)
- 4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Best Price of Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (1080 x 2246 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- Eluga X1: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Eluga X1 Pro: 6GB RAM and 128GB,
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, IR Face unlock
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with wireless charging (only on X1 Pro)
OPPO F9
Best Price of OPPO F9
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging
Huawei Nova 3
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Huawei Nova 3i
Best Price of Huawei Nova 3i
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Find X
Best Price of OPPO Find X
Key Specs
- 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging
Vivo Z10
Best Price of Vivo Z10
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3225mAh built-in battery
Honor 10
Best Price of Honor 10
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
OnePlus 6
Best Price of OnePlus 6
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge