Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) vs other best 16MP (and above) camera smartphones

Throughout the period since the Samsung has started using the tag-line Galaxy, it has been reinventing itself in terms of refined features and great design every now and then. It is due to their sheer hard work and dedication that the company excels other counterparts in terms of producing premium smartphones.

These high-end devices look absolutely glossy and unique in regards to infinity display, which neither any premium device sport. Like regular times, even this time the company has come up with its latest flagship phone titled "Samsung Galaxy A9(2018)". It is the first ever device by Samsung that sports four cameras at the rear, stacked one below the other. However, if camera is really your top priority then you can go for other premium handsets as well, which sport 16MP Plus camera configuration.

The Galaxy A9 sports an 8MP wide angle sensor at the top with a 120-degree wide field of view and f/2.4 aperture. The 10MP sensor with the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom lies second. Below it are the 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and the 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. All these quad cameras are backed by LED flash. The 24MP sensor uses AI to generate quality images as per your requirement.

It also does 4-in-1 pixel binning in low-light to help the lens capture more light. Upfront, the device from Samsung houses 24MP selfie camera which comes with face-recognition feature. Another best choice certainly goes with the Huawei P20 Pro that comes with the world's first Leica Triple camera.

The cameras are inspired by the kinetics of light and precision-engineered to capture detailed, rich, atmospheric images any time of day or night. Its 40MP RGB sensor is mainly responsible to produce unparalleled sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast for every single shot that you take.

Similarly, there are more devices which you can prefer as an alternative. For best update, you can refer our list below.

Huawei P20 Pro

6.1-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor + i7 co-processor,Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, NPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM

40 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP + 8 MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo V11

Key Specs 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU (V11) / Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU (V11i)

4GB (V11i) / 6GB RAM (V11)

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro

6.18-inch (1080 x 2246 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.0GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Eluga X1: 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, Eluga X1 Pro: 6GB RAM and 128GB,

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, IR Face unlock

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with wireless charging (only on X1 Pro)

OPPO F9

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera and 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery with adaptive fast charging

Huawei Nova 3

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 3D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2-megapixel camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Huawei Nova 3i

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Find X

6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP rear camera

25MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging

Vivo Z10

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery

Honor 10

5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 with 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP (RGB) primary camera and secondary 24MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

OnePlus 6

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge