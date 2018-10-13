Paytm Mall Festival sale: Get smartphones at discount with Maha Cashback offers

Related Articles
The Paytm Mall too comes with its latest festival scheme, offering Maha cashbak offers on some smartphones. Under this offers you can purchase devices like iPhone 8, iPhone 6, Vivo Y81, and many more- that also bring along couple other valuable deals.
With Maha cashback sale, you get up to Rs. 13,500 cashback + exchange value up to Rs. 25,000. You also get additional 10% cashback on using ICICI Bank cards. These devices can be obtained with COD and free shipping option. You also get top feature phones at a much lesser price option. There is a device like the Samsung Galaxy J4+ Plus which is priced at just Rs. 10,990, giving flat Rs. 750 cashback. With Vivo V11 Pro, you get flat Rs. 2,599 cashback + flat Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. Likewise, there are several devices that provide prizewinning offers.
The platform also hold different categories of phones, so that users can look for the best options. These categories include- infinity display phones, dual camera phones, latest launches and even premium handsets. There are couple more best offers on these devices which will make you really delighted.
1% off on Apple iPhone XS (Rs 12,000 cash back)
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
10% off on Vivo V11 Pro (Rs 2,599 cash back)
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3,400mAh battery with fast charging
8% off on Oppo F9 Pro (Rs 2500 cash back)
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery
20% off on Moto X4
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB , 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
10% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 2108 (Rs 15,000 cash back)
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- FM Radio
- 3500 MAh Battery
8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Rs 6,000 cash back)
Buy This offer on PaytmMall
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery