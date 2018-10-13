Paytm Mall Festival sale: Get smartphones at discount with Maha Cashback offers

The Paytm Mall too comes with its latest festival scheme, offering Maha cashbak offers on some smartphones. Under this offers you can purchase devices like iPhone 8, iPhone 6, Vivo Y81, and many more- that also bring along couple other valuable deals.

With Maha cashback sale, you get up to Rs. 13,500 cashback + exchange value up to Rs. 25,000. You also get additional 10% cashback on using ICICI Bank cards. These devices can be obtained with COD and free shipping option. You also get top feature phones at a much lesser price option. There is a device like the Samsung Galaxy J4+ Plus which is priced at just Rs. 10,990, giving flat Rs. 750 cashback. With Vivo V11 Pro, you get flat Rs. 2,599 cashback + flat Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus. Likewise, there are several devices that provide prizewinning offers.

The platform also hold different categories of phones, so that users can look for the best options. These categories include- infinity display phones, dual camera phones, latest launches and even premium handsets. There are couple more best offers on these devices which will make you really delighted.

1% off on Apple iPhone XS (Rs 12,000 cash back)

Key Specs

5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji 10% off on Vivo V11 Pro (Rs 2,599 cash back)

Key Specs

6.41-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery with fast charging 8% off on Oppo F9 Pro (Rs 2500 cash back)

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery 20% off on Moto X4

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB , 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging 10% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 2108 (Rs 15,000 cash back)

Key Specs

6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

FM Radio

3500 MAh Battery 8% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Rs 6,000 cash back)

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery