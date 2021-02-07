Just In
- 7 hrs ago How To Disable Facebook Tracking On Your Smartphone?
-
- 16 hrs ago Top Live Streaming Apps For Cricket Fans In 2021
- 19 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A52 Tipped To Launch In March: Everything We Know So Far
- 24 hrs ago Week 6, 2021 Launch Roundup: Samsung Galaxy M12, OPPO A15s, Realme V11 5G, Realme X7 5G And More
Don't Miss
- Sports Premier League: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City: Guardiola finally gets Anfield win as champions collapse
- Movies Mammootty Takes Social Media By Storm With The First Look Of Amal Neerad's Bheeshma Parvam!
- News Uttarakhand flood: Macron expresses solidarity; US wishes for a speedy recovery of injured
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Auto Industry Highlights From The First Week of February 2021
- Lifestyle Valentine's Day: What Do The Different Colours of Roses Mean? Which Rose To Gift To Your Valentine?
- Finance Developers Optimistic On Realty Growth
- Education IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020 Declared. Direct Link To Check Results, Download IBPS Main Exam Call Letter
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In February
Best Valentines Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Budget Earbuds To Gift Your Loved One
Valentine's Day is around the corner and it's time for some celebration! This year, while the world is slowly opening up, it's important to still maintain social distance and wear a mask. If you're looking for unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day with your loved ones, here are a couple of ideas. For one, you could gift him/her a new gadget. And what better than a pair of earbuds? Earbuds are among the best Valentine's Day 2021 gifting ideas! There are several earbuds in the market, including ones with an affordable price tag. We've made a list of some of the best budget earbuds to get for your loved one. First on the list is the OnePlus Buds, which offers ANC and an immersive audio experience.
One can also check out the OnePlus Buds Z, which is also popular among the youth. Plus, earbuds like the OPPO Enco Free or the Realme Buds Air are some great Valentine's Day gifting ideas. These are quite stylish and offer great performance with an affordable price tag.Apart from these, audio brands like Skullcandy, JBL, Noise, and others also offer some budget earbuds. For instance, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless or the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless is also part of the budget segment among earbuds.
The JBL C100TWS and the JBL C115TWS, which both cost under Rs. 5K is another ideal gift for Valentine's Day.One can also check out a few TWS earbuds from other brands like Noise. The Noise Shots Groove, Noise Air Buds, and the Noise Shots X5 Pro are among user's favorites for the immersive audio experience. Adding to the list is the Boat Airdopes 441 and the Tagg ZeroG. To note, the Tagg ZeroG is among one of the high-rated earbuds available in India.Additionally, devices like the SoundPeats TrueAir 2, Ubon BT-130, and the HiFuture FutureBuds make a great gift for your loved one.
The best part of these earbuds is their overall performance. Plus, the unique designs help add a style quotient. Well within the budget range, these devices are easily available online on Amazon and Flipkart.
Boat Airdopes 441 (MRP: Rs. )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Instant Wireless Connectivity BT 5.0
- 5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- IPX7 Water & Sweat Resistance
- Carry Case: 500mAh (x4 Charges) Battery
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless (MRP: Rs. )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge
- IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Call, Track and Volume Control
- Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes
- Find your Earbuds with Tile
Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless (MRP: Rs. )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- Charging case with 10 hours of total battery
- IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
- Microphone, call, track, volume control, and activate assistant
- 2 Year Manufacturing Warranty
- Upto 3 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 7 hours
Noise Shots Groove (MRP: Rs. 1,999)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 5 Hours | Charging time: 1.5 Hours
- Upto 15 hrs of total playtime. (5hrs on a single charge and additional 10hrs from the case)
- Charging time 1.5hrs
- IPX5 Water Resistant
- 6mm Driver to deliver Bass Driven sound
JBL C100TWS (MRP: Rs. 3,799)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 5 hrs | Charging time: 2 hours
- Advanced Stereo Calling with Crystal Clear Sound Quality
- Up to 17 Hours of Combined Playback Support (5 Hours on Earbuds & 12 Hours on Charging Case)
- Quick Charging - 15min of Charge gives 1 Hour of charge
- Truly Wireless Earbuds with Auto Sync Feature. Pair only the right earpod. The left one pairs automatically
SoundPeats TrueAir 2 (MRP: Rs. 4,099 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.2
- Qualcomm QCC3040
- TrueWireless Mirroring
- Dual Mic and CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation
- aptX Codec
- Total 25 Hours
Noise Air Buds(MRP: Rs. 2,999 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 20 hr
- Charging time: 2 Hours
OPPO Enco Free (MRP: Rs. 5,990)
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 410mAH Charging Case battery
- Intuitive controls, right at your fingertips.
- Ultra-dynamic Speaker: Powered by a 13.4 mm ultra-dynamic speaker equipped with FPC positioning system and precision diaphragm. It delivers professional audio quality.
- Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 25 hours of music playback or 15 hours of call time when you carry your headphones with their charging case.
- Enco Free equipped with IPX4 water resistance which protects against everyday splashes and spills.
- AI uplink noise cancellation during calls: Industry leading AI uplink noise cancellation and dual microphone beam-forming technology, calls sound clear even in noisy environment.
- 12 Month Manufacturer Warranty
Realme Buds Air (MRP: Rs. 2,999 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Talk-time of 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours
- Connections: realme Buds Air : Bluetooth 5 & Google Fast Pair
- Charging Case: USB Type-C + Qi Wireless Charging
- Dual microphone ENC for calls
- 12mm dynamic Bass boost driver
- realme Buds Air single music playback: 3 hours . Total Music playback with case: 17 hours
- Optical Sensor for Wear Detection
JBL C115TWS(MRP: Rs. 4,749 )
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- Truly Wireless Headphones that makes Music & Movies more enjoyable and Work more Impactful
- True Undistorted Bass : Provides precise, impressive sound. Captures the full bandwidth of audio with no distortion even at high volumes.
- Crystal Clear Sound: JBL's 75 years of audio engineering expertise, enables better material utilization & acoustic room construction for precise tuning. Enabling a 5.8 mm driver to deliver deep & powerful sound quality, giving an authentic audio experience.
- Jumbo Battery Backup: Upto 21 hours of playtime (6 hours on earbuds and 15 hours on charging case).
- Insta Connect with a superior BT 5.0 Chip ensures your earbuds connect with your phone in a flash, the instant you take them out of the case. It transmits sound to both the earbuds simultaneously, reduces latency to ensure a pleasurable video viewing experience.
- Autonomous Connectivity : With Mono and Stereo mode so that you can seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. And the battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging while using the other
- Portable: The Compact Charging case fits perfectly in your pocket and lets you power up on the go, whether at home, work, on the commute or at the gym.
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999