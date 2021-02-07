Best Valentines Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Budget Earbuds To Gift Your Loved One

One can also check out the OnePlus Buds Z, which is also popular among the youth. Plus, earbuds like the OPPO Enco Free or the Realme Buds Air are some great Valentine's Day gifting ideas. These are quite stylish and offer great performance with an affordable price tag.Apart from these, audio brands like Skullcandy, JBL, Noise, and others also offer some budget earbuds. For instance, the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless or the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless is also part of the budget segment among earbuds.

The JBL C100TWS and the JBL C115TWS, which both cost under Rs. 5K is another ideal gift for Valentine's Day.One can also check out a few TWS earbuds from other brands like Noise. The Noise Shots Groove, Noise Air Buds, and the Noise Shots X5 Pro are among user's favorites for the immersive audio experience. Adding to the list is the Boat Airdopes 441 and the Tagg ZeroG. To note, the Tagg ZeroG is among one of the high-rated earbuds available in India.Additionally, devices like the SoundPeats TrueAir 2, Ubon BT-130, and the HiFuture FutureBuds make a great gift for your loved one.

The best part of these earbuds is their overall performance. Plus, the unique designs help add a style quotient. Well within the budget range, these devices are easily available online on Amazon and Flipkart.

Boat Airdopes 441 (MRP: Rs. )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Instant Wireless Connectivity BT 5.0

5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

IPX7 Water & Sweat Resistance

Carry Case: 500mAh (x4 Charges) Battery

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless (MRP: Rs. )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control

Music, Movie and Podcast EQ Modes

Find your Earbuds with Tile

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless (MRP: Rs. )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Bluetooth wireless technology

Charging case with 10 hours of total battery

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant

Microphone, call, track, volume control, and activate assistant

2 Year Manufacturing Warranty

Upto 3 hours of play time with each charge and an additional 7 hours

Noise Shots Groove (MRP: Rs. 1,999)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 5 Hours | Charging time: 1.5 Hours

Upto 15 hrs of total playtime. (5hrs on a single charge and additional 10hrs from the case)

Charging time 1.5hrs

IPX5 Water Resistant

6mm Driver to deliver Bass Driven sound

JBL C100TWS (MRP: Rs. 3,799)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 5 hrs | Charging time: 2 hours

Advanced Stereo Calling with Crystal Clear Sound Quality

Up to 17 Hours of Combined Playback Support (5 Hours on Earbuds & 12 Hours on Charging Case)

Quick Charging - 15min of Charge gives 1 Hour of charge

Truly Wireless Earbuds with Auto Sync Feature. Pair only the right earpod. The left one pairs automatically

SoundPeats TrueAir 2 (MRP: Rs. 4,099 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth V5.2

Qualcomm QCC3040

TrueWireless Mirroring

Dual Mic and CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation

aptX Codec

Total 25 Hours

Noise Air Buds(MRP: Rs. 2,999 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hr

Charging time: 2 Hours

OPPO Enco Free (MRP: Rs. 5,990)

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

410mAH Charging Case battery

Intuitive controls, right at your fingertips.

Ultra-dynamic Speaker: Powered by a 13.4 mm ultra-dynamic speaker equipped with FPC positioning system and precision diaphragm. It delivers professional audio quality.

Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 25 hours of music playback or 15 hours of call time when you carry your headphones with their charging case.

Enco Free equipped with IPX4 water resistance which protects against everyday splashes and spills.

AI uplink noise cancellation during calls: Industry leading AI uplink noise cancellation and dual microphone beam-forming technology, calls sound clear even in noisy environment.

12 Month Manufacturer Warranty

Realme Buds Air (MRP: Rs. 2,999 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

Talk-time of 1.5 hours and standby time of 24 hours

Connections: realme Buds Air : Bluetooth 5 & Google Fast Pair

Charging Case: USB Type-C + Qi Wireless Charging

Dual microphone ENC for calls

12mm dynamic Bass boost driver

realme Buds Air single music playback: 3 hours . Total Music playback with case: 17 hours

Optical Sensor for Wear Detection

JBL C115TWS(MRP: Rs. 4,749 )

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs