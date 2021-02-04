Just In
Best Valentines Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Buy In India
pTron is a homegrown brand known for its portfolio of consumer electronics and mobile accessories. The company's portfolio includes numerous electronic products such as smartwatches, Bluetooth headsets, TWS earbuds, portable Bluetooth speakers, networking equipment, and more. Now, pTron and Amazon India have announced a sale so that buyers can get attractive discounts on its audio products range.
To make your job easy, we have listed some of the best budget smartphones available in India. These are aggressively priced devices, which offers modern design and best-in-class hardware. To give users more options, we have considered products from multiple brands like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco.
We have made sure to include some of the best selling smartphones like Poco C3, Redmi Note 9, Samsung Galaxy M11, Realme Narzo 20A, and more models. So, here are the best budget smartphones that you can gift your loved ones.
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20A
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco C3
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Poco M2
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5 HD+ Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP +2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 4
- Bluetooth 5
- GPS/GLONASS
- 5000mAh Battery
OPPO A15
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C12
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OPPO A12
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB/4GB
- 32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port
- 4230mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M01
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.7 HD+ Display
- 1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
Realme C11
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Realme C15
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Splash resistant (P2i coating)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M11
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display
- 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 1GB/2GB
- 16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 Go Edition
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP Rear Camera
- 5MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS
- 3000mAh (typical) battery
Vivo Y12s
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Realme Narzo 20A 64GB
Available On Flipkart And Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
