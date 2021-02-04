Best Valentines Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000 Buy In India

To make your job easy, we have listed some of the best budget smartphones available in India. These are aggressively priced devices, which offers modern design and best-in-class hardware. To give users more options, we have considered products from multiple brands like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Poco.

We have made sure to include some of the best selling smartphones like Poco C3, Redmi Note 9, Samsung Galaxy M11, Realme Narzo 20A, and more models. So, here are the best budget smartphones that you can gift your loved ones.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20A

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

12MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco C3

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Poco M2

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5 HD+ Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP +2MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 5

GPS/GLONASS

5000mAh Battery

OPPO A15

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture, face unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C12

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OPPO A12

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB/4GB

32GB/64GB expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Rear - 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

Front - 5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port

4230mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M01

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

5.7 HD+ Display

1.45GHz Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery

Realme C11

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Realme C15

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Splash resistant (P2i coating)

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M11

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ LCD TFT Infinity-O display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.22-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

5.3-inch (720 × 1480 pixels) HD+ PLS TFT LCD Infinity-V display

1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

1GB/2GB

16GB/32GB; expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 Go Edition

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP Rear Camera

5MP with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh (typical) battery

Vivo Y12s

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 6 Air

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs

7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 20A 64GB

Available On Flipkart And Amazon

Key Specs