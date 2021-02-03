Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Partner This Valentines Day 2021

The Indian market has plethora of options if you go out looking for a new smartphone. And it's the budget and mid-range smartphone segment which is fully crowded with products. This turns out to be in your favor if you are considering to gift a smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket.

This article is dedicated to best gifting ideas for Valentine's Day. The list has a bunch is budget smartphones from various brands such as Xiaomi Realme, and Vivo. Have a look:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart

key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery

Realme 7

Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery

Realme Narzo 20

Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Vivo Y20G 64GB

Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart

Key Specs

6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display

2GHz Helio G80 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart

key Specs