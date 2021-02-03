Just In
Best Budget Smartphones To Gift Your Partner This Valentines Day 2021
Valentine's Day is just weeks away and the internet is flooding up with queries related to best gift items for loved ones. If you are also planning to gift your partner something useful then smartphone is one good choice. These pocket-sized gadgets will not just let you stay connected with your loved ones but also be a source of entertainment while on-the-go.
The Indian market has plethora of options if you go out looking for a new smartphone. And it's the budget and mid-range smartphone segment which is fully crowded with products. This turns out to be in your favor if you are considering to gift a smartphone without burning a hole in your pocket.
This article is dedicated to best gifting ideas for Valentine's Day. The list has a bunch is budget smartphones from various brands such as Xiaomi Realme, and Vivo. Have a look:
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart
key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh (Typical) / 5900mAh (minimum) battery
Realme 7
Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor (Dual 2.05GHz A76 + Hexa 2GHz A55 CPUs) with 900MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage, 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery
Realme Narzo 20
Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Vivo Y20G 64GB
Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart
Key Specs
- 6.51 Inch HD+ IView Display
- 2GHz Helio G80 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Buy This Phone On Amazon And Flipkart
key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh battery
