    Flipkart Poco Anniversary Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco Smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi sub-brand went official in 2018 with the launch of the Poco F1, the most affordable Snapdragon 845 SoC smartphone. Since then, the brand has launched a slew of smartphones under its C, M and X series. Now, Poco is celebrating its third anniversary with some special discounts and offers.

    Poco Anniversary Sale 2021
     

    The Poco Anniversary sale will be live from February 4 to February 7 on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. During the four-day sale, you will be able to get discounts on the Poco smartphones that will make you want to buy one. If you are interested in buying a Poco smartphone, then do check out the below offers.

    14% Off On POCO X3

    14% Off On POCO X3

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    23% Off On Poco M2 Pro
     

    23% Off On Poco M2 Pro

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD DotDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    23% Off On POCO M2

    23% Off On POCO M2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with up to 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    22% Off On Poco C3

    22% Off On Poco C3

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
    • 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    21% Off On POCO X2

    21% Off On POCO X2

    Buy This Offer On Flipkart
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2.4GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 730G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Camera
    • 20 + 2MP Dual Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • USB Type-C
    • 4500mAh Battery

