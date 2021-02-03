Just In
Amazon Announces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ For Prime Members On Top Best Smartphones
Amazon.in today announced a new 'Advantage No Cost EMI' for its Prime members. Under this program, Prime members can enjoy the lowest interest-free installments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure for smartphone purchases on Amazon.in. Prime members can upgrade to their favorite smartphone and enjoy 50% lower monthly installments using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI. All other customers can take advantage of this offer by joining Amazon Prime for Rs. 129/month or Rs. 999/year.
This extends to several smartphones from top brands. Now, Amazon Prime members can get the no-cost EMI for smartphones like iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung Galaxy M51, Oppo F17 Pro, and so on.
Starting with the premium iPhone 12 Mini. Amazon is now offering the latest iPhone starting from Rs. 7,433 per month as part of the Advantage No Cost EMI offer. Samsung smartphones are also part of the deal. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is now available starting from Rs. 1,555 per month at the Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI.
Plus, the Samsung Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51 are now available starting from Rs. 2,167 and Rs. 2,167 per month with the Advantage No Cost EMI on Amazon. Apart from the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Amazon is offering Advantage No Cost EMI on Oppo devices. For one, you can get the Oppo A1K starting from Rs. 1,332 per month.
Plus, the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro start from Rs. 1,416 and Rs. 1,916, respectively, at the Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI offer. Lastly, the Oppo Find X2 starts from Rs. 3,611 with the Advantage No Cost EMI on Amazon. Here's the complete list.
iPhone 12 Mini now starting INR 7,433 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
Samsung Galaxy M21 now starting INR 1,555 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31s now starting INR 2,167 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M51 now starting INR 2,555 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 7000mAh battery
OPPO A15 now starting INR 1,110 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh battery
OPPO A1K now starting INR 1,332 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning
- Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Dual SIM
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO F17 now starting INR 1,416 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4015mAh (typical) battery
OPPO F17 Pro now starting INR 1,916 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery
OPPO Find X2 now starting INR 3,611 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+12MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4200mAh Battery
