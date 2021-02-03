Amazon Announces ‘Advantage No Cost EMI’ For Prime Members On Top Best Smartphones

Starting with the premium iPhone 12 Mini. Amazon is now offering the latest iPhone starting from Rs. 7,433 per month as part of the Advantage No Cost EMI offer. Samsung smartphones are also part of the deal. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M21 is now available starting from Rs. 1,555 per month at the Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy M31s and the Galaxy M51 are now available starting from Rs. 2,167 and Rs. 2,167 per month with the Advantage No Cost EMI on Amazon. Apart from the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Amazon is offering Advantage No Cost EMI on Oppo devices. For one, you can get the Oppo A1K starting from Rs. 1,332 per month.

Plus, the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro start from Rs. 1,416 and Rs. 1,916, respectively, at the Amazon Advantage No Cost EMI offer. Lastly, the Oppo Find X2 starts from Rs. 3,611 with the Advantage No Cost EMI on Amazon. Here's the complete list.

iPhone 12 Mini now starting INR 7,433 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

5.4 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy M21 now starting INR 1,555 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 420nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s now starting INR 2,167 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 now starting INR 2,555 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus 20:9 display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

7000mAh battery

OPPO A15 now starting INR 1,110 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.55-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

4230mAh battery

OPPO A1K now starting INR 1,332 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch, Corning

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO F17 now starting INR 1,416 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 662 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4015mAh (typical) battery

OPPO F17 Pro now starting INR 1,916 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

6.43-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera + 2MP camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4010mAh (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) battery

OPPO Find X2 now starting INR 3,611 per month with Advantage No Cost EMI

