Best Valentines Day Gift Ideas: Red Color Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds To Gift For Your Loved One

Valentine's Day is approaching fast and it is time to celebrate the occasion with the colors red and pink. These days, even gadgets and accessories come in these color options to attract buyers. In fact, the new paint jobs of gadgets always make their way to the headlines.

If you are in plans to celebrate Valentine's Day by gifting a pair of TWS earbuds to your loved ones, then you can check out the red colored TWS earbuds that you can gift. Here we have listed these offerings for you to choose from.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds (Red Deep) Price: Rs. 4,299

Key Specs IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control

24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Find your Earbuds with Tile Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth Headset Price: Rs. 2,499

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

Instant Connection with Google fast Pair

13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

Intelligent Touch Controls

17 hour total playback

Super Low latency gaming mode

4.1g lightweight earbud design

realme Link app connectivity Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,699

Key Specs Monopod Feature : The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music & take calls

Offers playback time of up to 8 hours for every charge. Total play-time of up to 32 Hours

Touch Controls & Voice Assistant: With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls. Voice assistant function lets you access Siri/Google Assistant.

Auto pairing : Automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time

IPX5 Water Resistant : Can comfortably be used in the outdoors or in the gym. EDYELL C5M True Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,299

Key Specs With Bluetooth 5.0 technology you will get 2x faster transmission speed and more stable connection without signal loss or music dropouts. Pick up earbuds from charging box, they will connect each other automatically, then only one step easily set mobile phone Bluetooth to pair the earbuds.

Enjoy fast charging, to fully charge the rechargerable case less than 1 hour via USB-C fast charge cable.

The EDYELL true wireless earbuds against damage from sweat or rain. It won't get in the way of enjoying sports, music and calls. Perfect for fitness, travelling, etc.

Experience music, movies, podcasts, calls, and more in a whole new way. EDYELL C5M provides a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with large size speaker driver - the drive area is 1.9 times than the normal drive area.

IPX5 Water Resistant : Can comfortably be used in the outdoors or in the gym Mivi DuoPods A25 True Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 1,199

Key Specs Studio Quality Sound: The Mivi DuoPods A25 has a studio quality sound output which makes it one of the best wireless earbuds in the market or anything you've ever tried.

Strong Connectivity: The Bluetooth 5.0 in these wireless earbuds give them a stronger, better connection. Take the wireless earbuds out of the charging case, connect them to your phone, and you're ready to go.

Concert In Your Ears: Need to get away from the ever noisy city life? Simply tune in to the Mivi DuoPods A25 and immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of these wireless earbuds.

Touch Intuitive Controls: Control your music and calls with the tap of a finger. Touch the MFB button to play/pause your music, take/reject your calls and activate Siri/Google voice assistant.

Adventure Proof: The Mivi DuoPods A25 is splashproof and sweatproof so you can play your music without worry. These wireless earbuds are built for the tough life!

Long Playing Hours: The Mivi DuoPods A25 comes with a 7.5 hour battery life and with the charging case these wireless earbuds can give upto 40 hours of music!

Made in India : From design to manufacturing, Mivi DuoPods A25 is proudly made in India. It is built locally to compete globally JBL C115 TWS, True Wireless Earbuds Price: Rs. 3,499

Key Specs Crystal Clear Calls: JBL's 75 years of audio engineering expertise enables crystal clear calls and sound quality with expert acoustic room construction & precise tuning.

Jumbo Battery Backup: Never run out of juice with 21 hours of playtime (6 hours on earbuds and 15 hours on charging case). Get upto 1Hr of playback with 15mins of charging.

Undistorted Natural Bass: Truly Wireless Headphones that offer pristine sound quality via 5.8mm drivers. Captures the full bandwidth of audio with no distortion even at full volume. Experience music the way it is meant to be heard, without artificially boosted bass.

Comfort fit: Ergonomic design that works for everyone. Pick an eartip that best fits your ear, from 3 available sizes.

Insta Connect: A superior BT 5.0 Chip ensures your earbuds connect with your phone in a flash, the instant you take them out of the case. It transmits sound to both the earbuds simultaneously, & reduces latency to ensure a pleasurable video viewing experience.

Autonomous Connectivity: Works in both Mono and Stereo modes so that you can seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. The battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging while using the other

Voice Assistance Integration: Hands free calls and single touch operations enable you to receive/end calls or activate Voice Assistance on your mobile device with touch of a finger boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds Price: Rs. 2,699

Key Specs Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours. Earphone battery capacity : 3.7V, 43mAH×2. Standby Time : 70 Hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance, System Requirements - Windows 10/8.1/8/7/XP

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

Instant Voice Assistant

