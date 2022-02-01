Just In
Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 10,000 In 2022 February
The budget smartphones are among the bestsellers in India with a slew of brands competing in this sector. Given the trend of online education going on for the past couple of years during the pandemic, these budget smartphones are selling well as kids need their own phones.
If you want to buy a budget smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000, then you can get your hands on such a device in India. Here, we have listed the budget smartphones to buy from various brands this month.
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme Narzo 50i
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Moto E40
Price: Rs. 9,499
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display
- UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11
- 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C11
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo Y12s
Price: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Micromax IN Note 1
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Vivo U10
Price: Rs. 8,990
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
POCO C3
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Spark 8T
Price: Rs. 9,299
Key Specs
- 6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 with HiOS 7.6
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C21Y
Price: Rs. 8,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display
- Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 11
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Tecno Pop 5 LTE
Price: Rs. 6,299
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6
- 8MP + secondary AI camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Price: Rs. 7,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
