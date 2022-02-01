Buying Guide: Best Budget Smartphones To Buy In India Under Rs 10,000 In 2022 February Features oi-Harish Kumar

The budget smartphones are among the bestsellers in India with a slew of brands competing in this sector. Given the trend of online education going on for the past couple of years during the pandemic, these budget smartphones are selling well as kids need their own phones.

If you want to buy a budget smartphone priced under Rs. 10,000, then you can get your hands on such a device in India. Here, we have listed the budget smartphones to buy from various brands this month.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme Narzo 50i Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI Go Edition based on Android 11

8MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Moto E40 Price: Rs. 9,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 Pixels) MaxVision 20:9 aspect ratio display

UNISOC T700 with octa-core CPU with 850 MHz Mali G52 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11

48MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C11 Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo Y12s Price: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

6.51-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Micromax IN Note 1 Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ display with 450 nits brightness

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Vivo U10 Price: Rs. 8,990

Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 665 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

Key Specs 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Spark 8T Price: Rs. 9,299

Key Specs

6.56-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 with HiOS 7.6

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Realme C21Y Price: Rs. 8,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ dewdrop display

Octa-core 12nm UNISOC T610 processor - Dual Core Cortex A75 and Six Core Cortex A55 clocked up to 1.8GHz with Mali-G52 GPU

3GB LPDDR4X RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage / 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 11

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Tecno Pop 5 LTE Price: Rs. 6,299

Key Specs 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 11 (Go Edition) with HiOS 7.6

8MP + secondary AI camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi 9i Price: Rs. 7,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

