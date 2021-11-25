Best Budget Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 10,000

Going into the details, the list of Best Budget Smartphones includes several units from brands like Redmi, Realme, and others. For instance, one can check out the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. Also, the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9 Activ come as a good choice as part of the Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000.

Additionally, Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme C11 are other great choices for smartphones under Rs. 10,000. One can even check out the Realme C11 2021, Realme C20, and the Realme C21Y as part of the Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Realme Narzo 50i is a good choice to explore.

Apart from these, the list of Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000 includes POCO C3, OPPO A15, POCO M2 4GB RAM, and the Tecno Spark 7T smartphones. These phones offer great features and make an ideal choice for students.

Realme Narzo 30A

Price: Rs. 8,249

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Price: Rs. 8,299

Key Specs



6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Realme C11

Price: Rs. 7,499

Key Specs

6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

realme UI based on Android 10

13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

POCO C3

Price: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen

2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with MIUI 12

13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price: Rs. 9,299

Key Specs

