Best Budget Smartphones For Students Under Rs. 10,000
Smartphones today are available in a wide price range, catering to everyone's needs. For instance, there are budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 and there are premium flagships priced over Rs. 50,000. If you're looking for a budget smartphone, we've made a list of Best Budget Smartphones, especially for students priced under Rs. 10,000. The list includes feature-rich phones like the Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9A, Poco M2, and much more.
Going into the details, the list of Best Budget Smartphones includes several units from brands like Redmi, Realme, and others. For instance, one can check out the Xiaomi Redmi 9A. Also, the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9 Activ come as a good choice as part of the Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000.
Additionally, Realme Narzo 30A and the Realme C11 are other great choices for smartphones under Rs. 10,000. One can even check out the Realme C11 2021, Realme C20, and the Realme C21Y as part of the Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000. Similarly, the Realme Narzo 50i is a good choice to explore.
Apart from these, the list of Best Budget Smartphones under Rs. 10,000 includes POCO C3, OPPO A15, POCO M2 4GB RAM, and the Tecno Spark 7T smartphones. These phones offer great features and make an ideal choice for students.
Realme Narzo 30A
Price: Rs. 8,249
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Price: Rs. 8,299
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 11, upgradable to MIUI 12
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Realme C11
Price: Rs. 7,499
Key Specs
- 6.52-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- realme UI based on Android 10
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
POCO C3
Price: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 9
Price: Rs. 9,299
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen
- 2.3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
