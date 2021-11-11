Just In
Best 12GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000 To Buy In India
These days, smartphone makers are launching high-end smartphones at affordable price points. Earlier, the premium features were restricted only to high-end devices that were priced at the expensive side of the scale. Now, there is a price war, which was kicked off by the Chinese brands in the Indian markets. Considering the same, we can get features such as 5G connectivity, 12GB of RAM, superior battery specs, and much more at pretty affordable rates.
If you are looking for a smartphone that can deliver impressive performance, then there are many 12GB RAM smartphones out there. You can buy these devices at reasonable price points of under Rs. 30,000. Here, we have listed the best 12GB RAM smartphones priced under Rs. 30,000 for you. Take a look at these options below.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 27,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 410 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa Kryo 570 CPUs) Snapdragon 750G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 256GB
Price: Rs. 29,994
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP + 8MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,115 mAh battery
iQOO Z5 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 26,990
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz LCD screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- 5G SA/ NSA (N77 and N78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Realme X7 Max 256GB
Price: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED Display
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition
Price: Rs. 26,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Rear Camera
- Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,200 mAh (typical) Battery
