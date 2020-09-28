List Of 12GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphones these days pack more RAM than your notebooks and desktops. Most of the premium flagship handsets have at least 8GB of RAM and some even offer crazy 12 gigabytes of RAM for multitasking. Such an insane amount of RAM means you will rarely feel your handset stuttering while multitasking or pushing it through extreme limits.

That said, if you are a power user who doesn't want to compromise on performance, here's a list of 12GB RAM smartphones. Powered by the best-in-class chipsets and 12GB of RAM, these smartphones are undoubtedly the ultimate workhorses. Realme X2 Pro 256GB MRP: Rs. 29,950

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging OnePlus Nord 256GB MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro camera

32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4115mAh battery Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition MRP: Rs. 32,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10 with realme UI

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging Vivo iQOO 3 5G MRP: Rs. 37,990

Key Specs

6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4440mAh (Typical) battery Realme X50 Pro 256GB MRP: Rs. 47,999

Key Specs

6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with realme UI

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery OnePlus 8 256GB MRP: Rs. 58,990

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh battery

