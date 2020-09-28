ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of 12GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 Buy In India

    By
    |

    Smartphones these days pack more RAM than your notebooks and desktops. Most of the premium flagship handsets have at least 8GB of RAM and some even offer crazy 12 gigabytes of RAM for multitasking. Such an insane amount of RAM means you will rarely feel your handset stuttering while multitasking or pushing it through extreme limits.

    List Of 12GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 50,000 Buy In India
     

    That said, if you are a power user who doesn't want to compromise on performance, here's a list of 12GB RAM smartphones. Powered by the best-in-class chipsets and 12GB of RAM, these smartphones are undoubtedly the ultimate workhorses.

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 29,950
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
    OnePlus Nord 256GB
     

    OnePlus Nord 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera+ 8MP + 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP macro camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4115mAh battery
    Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition

    Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition

    MRP: Rs. 32,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) with 30W Dart Charge fast charging
    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    MRP: Rs. 37,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 E3 Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP primary camera + 13MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4440mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme X50 Pro 256GB

    Realme X50 Pro 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 47,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.44-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera + 8MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (Typical) / 4100mAh (Minimum) battery
    OnePlus 8 256GB

    OnePlus 8 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 58,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 2MP
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4300mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X