List Of Not-So-Popular Smartphones With High Battery Capacity
Big battery smartphones are highly popular these days as such smartphones do not make users be concerned about battery drain and use their device as they want all through the day. However, the standard battery capacity is 4000mAh to 5000mAh and the budget and mid-range market segment is crowded with suc offerings. These days, we are coming across new smartphones from various brands across price points. More than battery capacity, these smartphones come with varying fast charging capabilities that get them recharged quickly.
Recently, we saw Samsung take the wraps off a mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M51 with a 7000mAh battery. Though there aren't many smartphones from popular brands with such capacious batteries, here we have listed a slew of devices from not-so-popular brands with high battery capacity.
But we need to mention that these smartphone brand may not support after-sales service and roll out timely software updates to users. Check out the list of smartphones with unbelievable battery capacity from here.
OUKITEL K7 (10000mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 29,500
Key Specs
- MTK6750T Octa Core up to 1.5GHz GPU: ARM Mali-T860 MP2 520MHz
- Shell Material: PU + Aluminum alloy
- SIM Quantity: Dual SIM
- SIM Types: Nano SIM Card
- OS System: Android 8.1
- RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB
- External Memory: TF card up to128GB (not included)
- Sensor: G-sensor, Light sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Distance Sensor Breathing
- Additional Features: OTG, FOTA, FM
- Fingerprint: Press rear fingerprint
- Network Type: WCDMA, GSM, FDD-LTE 4G
- Bands: FDD-LTE 800(B20)/900(B8)/1800(B3)/2100(B1)/2600(B7)MHz
- 3G Bands: WCDMA 900/2100MHz 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
- WIFI: 2.4G/5G
- GPS: Yes
- Bluetooth: V4.0
- Display Screen Size: 6.0 inch Screen Type: IPS, Capacitive Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels Multi-Touch: 5 Points
- Camera Camera Quantity: 3 Front Camera: 5MP GC5025 Back Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear
- Battery Battery Capacity: 10000mAh Battery
Ulefone Power 5S (13000mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 39,000
Key Specs
- Screen Display Size: 6.0 Inch Resolution2160*1080 pixels GlassCorning Gorilla Glass 4
- Band2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz 4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20(2100/1800/2600/900/800MHz)
- Sim Card: Dual sim dual standby, Dual Nano Sim Card slot 1 supports Nano-SIM Card Card Slot 2 supports Nano-SIM Card
- System OS: Android 8.1
- CPU: MTK MT6763 Octa core 2.0Ghz, 64bit GPUARM Mail-G71 MP2 700MHz
- ROM: 64GB
- RAM: 4GB Card
- Memory: support external Micro SD/TF card up to 256GB
- Front Camera: 8MP (Interpolated to 13MP) + 5MP Camera
- Back Camera: 21MP +5MP Dual Camera
- Battery:13000mAh battery,
DOOGEE S80 Lite (10080mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 43,400
Key Specs
- OS: Android 8.1 Oreo CPU Helio P23(MT6763T) 8*Cortex-A53 up to 2.5GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHz
- RAM: 4GB ROM 64GB Card
- Extend Support TF card up to 128GB extended
- Screen Display Size 5.99 Inch Resolution 2160*1080 FHD+ Pixel Density 403PPI Type IPS Panel Technology Multi-touch
- Rear Camera: 13.0MP+8.0MP F/2.2 PDAF LED Flash
- Front Camera: 8.0MP
- Support NFC Support GPS Support Sensor G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Senor
- Battery: 10080mAh(Built in Polymer Battery)
Blackview P10000 Pro (11000mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 45,600
Key Specs
- System OS: Android 7.1
- CPU: MT6763 Helio P23 Octa core 2.0GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 700MHZ
- RAM: 4GB RAM LPDDR3
- ROM: 64GB Card Extend Yes, support external Micro SD/TF card up to 128GB
- Display: Display 5.99 Inch Resolution 1080*2160 Panel type
- Network Support: 5G WIFI
- Rear Camera: 16.0MP+0.3MP Camera
- Front Camera: 13.0MP+0.3MP
- Bluetooth BT4.1 + HS Navigation Support
- Battery 11000mAh Battery
Ulefone Armor 3 ( 10300mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 40,000
Key Specs
- RAM: 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Corning Gorilla
- Rear Camera: 21.0MP Rear Camera
- Frequency Bands: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE
- System OS: Android 8.1 Oreo
- CPU: MTK Helio P23 MT6763 Octa-Core 64bit 2.5GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHZ
- ROM: 64GB
- RAM: 4GB Card Extend Support TF card up to 256GB extended
- Screen: Display Size 5.7 Inch Type FHD+ onecell Corning Gorilla5 Resolution 2160*1080 pixels
- Front Camera: 8MP(SW:13.0MP) front camera
- Rear Camera: 21.0MP back camera
- Band: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE
- Battery Capacity(mAh): 10300mAh Built in Li-Polymer battery
Ulefone Power 5 (13000mAh Battery)
MRP: Rs. 36,200
Key Specs
- Display Size: 6. 0 inch resolution2160*1080 pixels glass corning gorilla glass 4
- OS: Android 8. 1
- CPU: mtk mt6763 octa core 2. 0ghz, 64bit gpuarm mail-g71 mp2 700mhz
- ROM: 64gb
- RAM: 6gb card
- Expandable: support external micro sd/tf card up to 256gb
- Front: 8mp + 5mp Rear Camera
- Rear Camera: 21mp +5mp dual camera
- Battery: 330g battery13000mah battery
