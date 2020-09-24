List Of Not-So-Popular Smartphones With High Battery Capacity

Recently, we saw Samsung take the wraps off a mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M51 with a 7000mAh battery. Though there aren't many smartphones from popular brands with such capacious batteries, here we have listed a slew of devices from not-so-popular brands with high battery capacity.

But we need to mention that these smartphone brand may not support after-sales service and roll out timely software updates to users. Check out the list of smartphones with unbelievable battery capacity from here.

OUKITEL K7 (10000mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 29,500

Key Specs

MTK6750T Octa Core up to 1.5GHz GPU: ARM Mali-T860 MP2 520MHz

Shell Material: PU + Aluminum alloy

SIM Quantity: Dual SIM

SIM Types: Nano SIM Card

OS System: Android 8.1

RAM: 4GB ROM: 64GB

External Memory: TF card up to128GB (not included)

Sensor: G-sensor, Light sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Distance Sensor Breathing

Additional Features: OTG, FOTA, FM

Fingerprint: Press rear fingerprint

Network Type: WCDMA, GSM, FDD-LTE 4G

Bands: FDD-LTE 800(B20)/900(B8)/1800(B3)/2100(B1)/2600(B7)MHz

3G Bands: WCDMA 900/2100MHz 2G Bands: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

WIFI: 2.4G/5G

GPS: Yes

Bluetooth: V4.0

Display Screen Size: 6.0 inch Screen Type: IPS, Capacitive Resolution: 2160 x 1080 pixels Multi-Touch: 5 Points

Camera Camera Quantity: 3 Front Camera: 5MP GC5025 Back Camera: 13MP+2MP Rear

Battery Battery Capacity: 10000mAh Battery

Ulefone Power 5S (13000mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 39,000

Key Specs

Screen Display Size: 6.0 Inch Resolution2160*1080 pixels GlassCorning Gorilla Glass 4

Band2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz 4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20(2100/1800/2600/900/800MHz)

Sim Card: Dual sim dual standby, Dual Nano Sim Card slot 1 supports Nano-SIM Card Card Slot 2 supports Nano-SIM Card

System OS: Android 8.1

CPU: MTK MT6763 Octa core 2.0Ghz, 64bit GPUARM Mail-G71 MP2 700MHz

ROM: 64GB

RAM: 4GB Card

Memory: support external Micro SD/TF card up to 256GB

Front Camera: 8MP (Interpolated to 13MP) + 5MP Camera

Back Camera: 21MP +5MP Dual Camera

Battery:13000mAh battery,

DOOGEE S80 Lite (10080mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 43,400

Key Specs

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo CPU Helio P23(MT6763T) 8*Cortex-A53 up to 2.5GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHz

RAM: 4GB ROM 64GB Card

Extend Support TF card up to 128GB extended

Screen Display Size 5.99 Inch Resolution 2160*1080 FHD+ Pixel Density 403PPI Type IPS Panel Technology Multi-touch

Rear Camera: 13.0MP+8.0MP F/2.2 PDAF LED Flash

Front Camera: 8.0MP

Support NFC Support GPS Support Sensor G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Senor

Battery: 10080mAh(Built in Polymer Battery)

Blackview P10000 Pro (11000mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 45,600

Key Specs

System OS: Android 7.1

CPU: MT6763 Helio P23 Octa core 2.0GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 700MHZ

RAM: 4GB RAM LPDDR3

ROM: 64GB Card Extend Yes, support external Micro SD/TF card up to 128GB

Display: Display 5.99 Inch Resolution 1080*2160 Panel type

Network Support: 5G WIFI

Rear Camera: 16.0MP+0.3MP Camera

Front Camera: 13.0MP+0.3MP

Bluetooth BT4.1 + HS Navigation Support

Battery 11000mAh Battery

Ulefone Armor 3 ( 10300mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 40,000

Key Specs

RAM: 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Corning Gorilla

Rear Camera: 21.0MP Rear Camera

Frequency Bands: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE

System OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

CPU: MTK Helio P23 MT6763 Octa-Core 64bit 2.5GHz GPU ARM Mali G71 MP2 770MHZ

ROM: 64GB

RAM: 4GB Card Extend Support TF card up to 256GB extended

Screen: Display Size 5.7 Inch Type FHD+ onecell Corning Gorilla5 Resolution 2160*1080 pixels

Front Camera: 8MP(SW:13.0MP) front camera

Rear Camera: 21.0MP back camera

Band: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE

Battery Capacity(mAh): 10300mAh Built in Li-Polymer battery

Ulefone Power 5 (13000mAh Battery)

MRP: Rs. 36,200

Key Specs