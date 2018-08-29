Best Wireless Bluetooth headsets to buy in India

Related Articles
- Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition launched for Rs. 1,000
-
- Xiaomi Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Mini announced
- Motion: Jabra Unveils Bluetooth Headsets With Sensor Technology For Multitasking Professional
- Plantronics Introduces Blacktop 500 Commercial Driver Headset
- Jabra Clear and Talk: Mid Range Bluetooth Headsets Launched at Rs 2,699 and Rs 1,899
- LG TONE+ Bluetooth stereo headset Launched for HD Handfree Calling
Bygones are the days, when users had to kink their necks while talking on the phones. As this prime issue now looks illusional with the coming of Wireless Bluetooth Headsets. These gadgets comfortably pair with many devices around your home to offer good sound quality. As a perfect guide, we have shared a list of some headsets below which you can refer before their purchasing, in India.
SEE ALSO: Affordable smartphones with premium specifications and features to buy in India now
The biggest advantage of these electronic products is the ability to be cord free, as well as hand free for ultimate mobility. These devices also offer great sound quality as they come with bass-boosting technology and noise-isolation design so that you can feel the beat as you listen to music.
SEE ALSO: EMI offers on bestselling smartphones: OnePlus 6, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Huawei Nova 3i and more
The main advantage of using these gadgets is that you can comfortably talk on phones while driving. Another advantage of a Bluetooth wireless headset is that when you are making business (or personal) calls you are free to roam around the house or office to be more productive. There are even more positive aspects on why to use such products, which you can avail from our given list.
Apple Original MMEF2 Wireless Airpod
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Weight AirPods (each): 4 g, charging case: 38 g, dimensions airpods (each): 16.5 x 18.0 x 40.5 mm, charging case: 44.3 x 21.3 x 53.5 mm
- Connections airpods - Bluetooth, charging case - lightning connector, airpods sensors (each) - dual beam-forming microphones, dual optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer
- Power and battery - airpods with charging case - more than 24 hours of listening time, up to 11 hours of talk time, airpods (single charge) - up to 5 hours of listening time, up to 2 hours of talk time, 15 minutes in the case equals 3 hours listening time or over an hour of talk time
- System requirements - iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models with iOS 10 or later, Apple watch models with watchOS 3 or later, mac models with macOS Sierra or later
- 1 year warranty
Philips SHB1500 in-Ear Bluetooth Headset (Black)
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Bluetooth profiles: Handsfree and headset
- Bluetooth version: 2.1
- Maximum range: 10 meters
- Features: Answer/end call, reject call, last number redial, call transfer
- Clear and echo free calls
- Wireless handsfree talking
- Wireless call management
Motorola Whisper HZ850 Universal Bluetooth Headset
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Cutting-edge clarity and wind cancellation
- 300-ft range with almost any Bluetooth device
- Say what you want, where you want with six hours of talk time and 300 feet to roam?or hold that thought until you?re ready with up to 6 days on standby.
- Connect to nearly all other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as Android-powered phones and tablets, laptops, music players and other products from many major brands.
- Moto accessory service center number: 0124-4783400
Mi Original Bluetooth Headset (Black
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Sleek design, just 56mm in length
- Volume adjustment and music controls with rocker buttons
- Bluetooth headset with a standby time of 70-100 hours
- 6 months warranty
Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth Headset (Black)
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Noise reduction technology for calls
- Voice alert announces battery and connection status
- Connect two smartphones and answer calls from either one
- Activates smartphone voice-dial and search features
Philips Mono Bluetooth Headset SHB1603
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Headset with MIC ● Enjoy the crystal clear calling ● Multipoint technology for connecting 2 mobile phones at a same time
- Comfortable and secure fit design for long using periods ● Light weight design ● Automatically gets connected to last paired device
- Built in rechargeable battery (Charge through USB) ● Changeable Ear cushions & detachable ear hook for Perfect & Comfortable fit
- ● Specifications - Weight - 7.8 Grams | Controls Power On / Off / Play / Pause / Call functions | Next Track / Previous track | Usb cable included | 5 Hrs of talktime/ 120 Hrs of standby time | Bluetooth profile HSP,HFP,A2DP.
Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth headset
This Device is available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Wireless
- In-the-ear Headset
- Clip-on Design
- 3.0 Bluetooth Versions
- 7 hrs of Talktime