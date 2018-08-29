Best Wireless Bluetooth headsets to buy in India

Bygones are the days, when users had to kink their necks while talking on the phones. As this prime issue now looks illusional with the coming of Wireless Bluetooth Headsets. These gadgets comfortably pair with many devices around your home to offer good sound quality. As a perfect guide, we have shared a list of some headsets below which you can refer before their purchasing, in India.

The biggest advantage of these electronic products is the ability to be cord free, as well as hand free for ultimate mobility. These devices also offer great sound quality as they come with bass-boosting technology and noise-isolation design so that you can feel the beat as you listen to music.

The main advantage of using these gadgets is that you can comfortably talk on phones while driving. Another advantage of a Bluetooth wireless headset is that when you are making business (or personal) calls you are free to roam around the house or office to be more productive. There are even more positive aspects on why to use such products, which you can avail from our given list.

Apple Original MMEF2 Wireless Airpod

Key Specs Weight AirPods (each): 4 g, charging case: 38 g, dimensions airpods (each): 16.5 x 18.0 x 40.5 mm, charging case: 44.3 x 21.3 x 53.5 mm

Connections airpods - Bluetooth, charging case - lightning connector, airpods sensors (each) - dual beam-forming microphones, dual optical sensors, motion-detecting accelerometer, speech-detecting accelerometer

Power and battery - airpods with charging case - more than 24 hours of listening time, up to 11 hours of talk time, airpods (single charge) - up to 5 hours of listening time, up to 2 hours of talk time, 15 minutes in the case equals 3 hours listening time or over an hour of talk time

System requirements - iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models with iOS 10 or later, Apple watch models with watchOS 3 or later, mac models with macOS Sierra or later

Philips SHB1500 in-Ear Bluetooth Headset (Black)

Key Specs

Bluetooth profiles: Handsfree and headset

Bluetooth version: 2.1

Maximum range: 10 meters

Features: Answer/end call, reject call, last number redial, call transfer

Clear and echo free calls

Wireless handsfree talking

Motorola Whisper HZ850 Universal Bluetooth Headset

Key Specs

Cutting-edge clarity and wind cancellation

300-ft range with almost any Bluetooth device

Say what you want, where you want with six hours of talk time and 300 feet to roam?or hold that thought until you?re ready with up to 6 days on standby.

Connect to nearly all other Bluetooth-enabled devices such as Android-powered phones and tablets, laptops, music players and other products from many major brands.

Mi Original Bluetooth Headset (Black

Key Specs

Sleek design, just 56mm in length

Volume adjustment and music controls with rocker buttons

Bluetooth headset with a standby time of 70-100 hours

Plantronics Explorer 50 Bluetooth Headset (Black)

Key Specs

Noise reduction technology for calls

Voice alert announces battery and connection status

Connect two smartphones and answer calls from either one

Philips Mono Bluetooth Headset SHB1603

Key Specs

Bluetooth Headset with MIC ● Enjoy the crystal clear calling ● Multipoint technology for connecting 2 mobile phones at a same time

Comfortable and secure fit design for long using periods ● Light weight design ● Automatically gets connected to last paired device

Built in rechargeable battery (Charge through USB) ● Changeable Ear cushions & detachable ear hook for Perfect & Comfortable fit

Plantronics Voyager Legend Bluetooth headset

Key Specs

Wireless

In-the-ear Headset

Clip-on Design

3.0 Bluetooth Versions

7 hrs of Talktime