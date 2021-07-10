For Quick Alerts
Budget Mobile Holder For Online Classes For Students
Features
oi-Harish Kumar
By Harish Kumar
|
Looking for a holder for your smartphone to enjoy a hands-free multimedia experience? We have now come up with a list of affordable budget mobile holders that will help you to keep your smartphones hands-free.
Our list of mobile phone holders is from brands like DIGITEK, Amazon Basics, Xtreme Acoustics, Digilex, Gizga Essentials, STRIFF, and ELV. The price of these mobile holders starts for as low as Rs. 149, and it goes up to Rs. 3,299. Here are some of the best smartphone holders available online.
Amazon Basics Adjustable Cell Phone Stand
Rs. 469
Key Specs
- Adjustable cell-phone stand offers hands-free convenience and a comfortable viewing angle
- Works with iPhone and Android devices; fits devices measuring 4 to 8 inches
- Multi-angle design-can be adjusted up to 270 degrees; holds phones vertically or horizontally for portrait or landscape view
- Durable aluminium body with a sleek black finish; lightweight; rubber pads for non-slip use; hole for charging cable
- Measures 3.2 by 3 by 3.9 inches
- 1 year limited warranty
DIGITEK DSS 001 Mobile Phone Stand/Holder
Rs. 149
Key Specs
- Neat, practical and universal phone stand with sleek design.
- It accomodates your device with a solid support wherever you go, such as office, living room, kitchen, etc.
- Smooth edge, surface policing process, portable, lightweight but sturdy. Ergonomic design offers a fabulous viewing when using Face-time and watching films
- Wide Compatibility, Compatible with all Cell Phones
Xtreme Acoustics SGM-02
Rs. 3,299
Key Specs
- Shot gun microphone is ideal for you if you are a musician, a vlogger, a podcaster, a youtuber, an online coach, a hobbyist traveller or a photographer. It is uni-directional, capture the sound from one direction only, thus eliminating any other extraneous noise.
- Bcapsule: long distance coverage, Polar pattern- uni-directional: Frequency Range: 60Hz~ 20KHz Signal/Noise: 76dB Sensitivity: -32dB +- 3dB Output Impedance: ≤2.2KΩ Connector: 3.5mm
- Comes with a rugged shock mount for camera mounting that keeps the mic sturdy and stable. It is made up of high quality ABS plastic material that would not break unless it's twisted or pressed vigorously on the sides with more than 40mpa pressure.
- Includes a furry windproof shield to minimise the wind and environmental noise for outdoor recording.
- Tripod stand:- Light weight, portable, easy to carry and easy to use. The angle can be adjusted to even 360° rotation.
- Can be used handheld as well. Stable and sturdy base. Easy attachable Screw (1/4") spring mount for camera mounting.
- Mobile Holder:- Two screw Mount design for Vertical & Horizontal Use. Premium ABS quality plastic and soft protective rubber for extended durability and protection.
Digilex Mobile Phone Stand
Rs. 425
Key Specs
- 【Adjustable Phone Stand】: This phone stand holder for desk is base on ergonomic design, the angles and height can be adjusted to provide you comfortable viewing angle, which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain.It's ideal for watching video, reading and studying, playing games, making video phone calls and video conferences ,etc.
- 【Non-slip & Stable】:This desktop cell phone stand equipped with a heavier base and an aluminum alloy rod , which has strong bearing capacity, it's stable enough to support your mobile phone or even iPad, The contact surface between the device and the bracket is designed with silicone anti-skid pad, it is maximum protect your device from scratches and sliding.
- 【User-friendly design】:A humanized charging port is reserved, the phone stand holder allows you play your device while charging, and the depth of groove fits exactly with the phone and does not block the screen,You can freely use it to watch movies or chat with family and friends.
- 【Universal compatibility】:Universal compatibility:This fully foldable cell phone holder is compatible with all 4-12.9 inches smart phones and Tablets.such as for iPhone 11 Pro Xs Xs Max Xr X 8 7 6 Plus, Switch, iPad (iPad Pro 7.9-12.9 iPad Air Pro mini), Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/S10+/S9 /S9+/S8 /S8+, Samsung Tab, Google Nexus, Kindle,Huawei ,LG, RealMe, One Plus, Redmi, Xiaomi,Oppo, Vivo and so on.
- 【Fully Foldable Phone Holder,Easy to carry 】:Compact size, this portable cell phone tablet stand is easy to fold, you can collect and storage easily to take anywhere , a perfect companion for travel, home ,business trip and office,also an good ideal choice for presents.
Gizga Essentials G32 Anodized Aluminium Mobile Phone Stand Holder
Rs. 149
Key Specs
- Built: Aluminium mobile holder with lightweight and the iPad stand is portable and edgy, it perfectly works with all phones
- Ease of use - Mobile phone stand perfect for desk or table to watch movies, read, sync charging your phone
- Anti-Slip and Rubber Padded: - This mobile holder have Rubber pads at the bottom of the stand to avoid slipping over surfaces Anodizing helps in protecting the stand from scratching
- Wide compatibility: Compatible with all mobile phones (all size), eBook readers and most tablets (Screen size up to 8)
- Warranty : 6 months manufacturer warranty
- Country of Origin: Hong Kong
STRIFF Multi Angle Mobile Stand
Rs. 169
Key Specs
- PORTABLE SIZE]- 85mm*95mm, STRIFF desk phone stand is foldable and easy to slip into your pocket suitable for bed,table and home
- [MULTI ANGLE ADJUSTABLE] - Directly adjust to your preferred angle among 10 different viewing angles, from 0° to 100°.Hold your smartphone or mini tablet in portrait or landscape mode safe.
- [USEFUL DESKTOP CELL PHONE STAND] - Hold your smartphone or mini tablet at a comfortable angle, ideal for watching video, reading, video recording or simply browsing the web, playing games, facetime and other handsfree operation at home, office and travel
- [PREMIUM MATERIAL] - Superior ABS and rubber pads on the bottom to protect the stand from sliding and durable in usage.
- [UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY] - Works with all 4- 7.9 Inch smartphones, mini tablets and e-readers including iPhone X 8 8 Plus 7 7Plus 6S 6S Plus 6Plus 5 iPad mini, Google Pixel Pixel 2 Pixel XL, Nexus 5X 6P 4 5 7, LG G2 G3 G4 G5 G6 V10 V20 V30 K10 K20, Samsung Galaxy S9 S9+ S8 S8 Plus S7 Edge S6 S5 S4 J7 J3 Galaxy Note 8, HTC, Moto, Nokia, Huawei android phones and more.
ELV Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder Stand Dock Mount
Rs. 389
Key Specs
- Multi-angle adjustable stand: Free rotation of 270 degree viewing angle ensure the perfect angle of view and enhance the audio/video experience
- Stylish design: Durable aluminum body, with a sturdy construction, can hold your phone steadily
- Enjoy life: It's convenient to cook meals when you learn cooking through video teaching, without worrying about soiling the smartphones
- Anti-slip pad: The anti-slip pad works perfect to keep your devices in place while in use and prevent from daily scratches and sliding
- Fully foldable: ELV cell phone stand for desk can be fully folded to pocket-size, which will save you plenty of space and make it easy to carry anywhere; Very convenient for daily life
- 1 Year Manufacturing Warranty
- Country of Origin: India
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder
Rs. 319
Key Specs
- PRODUCT FEATURES : ELV Easy one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger, Two step locking lever provides additional mounting support for multiple surfaces.
- EASY ACCESS : Redesigned bottom foot ensures access to all your device ports.
- SUPER POWER GRIP IN BOTTOM : Super sticky gel pad sticks securely to most surfaces (including textured surfaces),Yet is still removable.
- 360 DEGREE ROTATION : Fully adjuestable with 360 degree rotation for quick portrait and landscape views, TELESCOPIC ARM New telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing.
- LEGAL DISCLAIMER : If you have made a purchase and did not received the product as promised, please return the item and reorder from the seller - iSmart Technology. Other sellers are selling counterfeit products. Ismart Technology takes no responsibility of their poor quality until purchased from the original certified manufacturer and seller - Ismart Technology.
SPYKART Cell Phone Mobile Stand Holder
Rs. 399
Key Specs
- Thicker and heavier bracket : The bracket coes with this cell phone mobile holder stand,is thicker and heavier which provide stable support to your mobile phone without shaking. This cell phone mobile stand holder can be used for bed , table , office , bedroom.
- Adjustable length : This cell phone obile stand holder comes with adjustable lenght, up and down can be rotated and the bracket is widely used in a variety of occasions.
- Multi-function : cell phone mobile stand holder is a good helper for live broadcast and watching TV. The vertical screen can be used for live broadcasting, and the horizontal screen can be used for watching TV. This cell phone mobile stand is applicable to mobile phones.
- Anti-slip and anti-scratch: This cell phone mobile stand holder comes with anti-slip silicone pad which can prevent the mobile phone from sliding it also protect the mobile phone from scratching.
- Compatible with all cell phone, mobile, smartphone available in market
SWAPKART Flexible Mobile Stand Holder
Rs. 349
Key Specs
- Cell Phone Holder, Lazy Bracket, The Clip-On Holder Is Clipped Onto Any Desk,Mobile Stand For Bedroom,Office,Bathroom,Kitchen.Perfect For Viewing Videos On Phone And Enjoy Music, Games In Bedroom, Gym, Office, Reading, Watching Movies, Listening To Music On A Table Or Desk. Very Convenient
- Flexible Arm For Different Angle And Distance Folds To A Viewing Angle As Per Your Convenience On Of The Best Inventions, The Mobile Bed Stand Holder Is A Multipurpose Mobile Accessory That Enables You To Watch Movies, Browse The Internet In Bed. It Can Also Attach Itself To Other Surfaces Like Your Table, Office Desk
- Multi Function Clip, Allows You To Use The Clip As A Desktop Phone/Tablet Stand.Flexible Arm For Different Angle And Distance, Made Of Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Material
- Maneuverable With A 700mm/28inch Long Gooseneck Flexible Telescopic Arm Holder, Position Phone At The Right Distance And Angle For Convenient Viewing3. Strong Support Universal Hose Can Be Changed Angle Arbitrarily. Long, Flexible Arm Allows You To Position It In Different Angles, Heights And Distances
- Extremely Lightweight - Only 100g, Made From Aircraft-Grade Magnesium Alloy, Light Weight And Very Strong. Compatible with all android mobiles
