Just In
Don't Miss
- Sports India A fly past New Zealand XI by 92 runs in a practice match
- Finance Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Cuts Exposure To Vodafone Idea Papers
- Lifestyle 10 Diet and Fitness Tips For Busy People
- Movies Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar: He Says He Does Not Feel 75, Is Still Totally Involved With Life
- News New death warrant issued for Nirbhaya convicts, likely to be hanged on Feb 1
- Automobiles TVS Apache RR310 BS6 Is Expected To Launch On 25th Of January
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
Buying Guide: Best True Wireless Headphones To Buy In India 2020
We have seen many True Wireless headphones in recent times, in the Indian market. To make you fully aware of these accessories, we are introducing a list which you can consider in case you're planning to buy some of them. While we have seen many different wireless headphones earlier, we can expect more sophisticated earphones in the coming days of 2020.
You can buy Apple AirPods which offers up to 5 hours of battery life and features wireless charging case. JBL Tune, on the list, comes with a 5.8mm driver that features JBL Pure Bass sound that offers a powerful sound. You can even connect the earbuds with Siri or Google Assistant, and can effectively communicate.
The earbuds are light and are splash resistant. It also comes with Sennheiser Smart Control, which is the new-age companion app. With this new app, you can easily control, personalize, and configure your headphones.
Jabra Elite Active 65t looks attractive due to a few features. It comes with an IP56 rating, offers a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust, Bluetooth 5, and connects Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and more.
Apple AirPods
MRP: Rs. 12,699
Key Specs
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
- Charges quickly in the case
- Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
Apple AirPods Pro
MRP: Rs. 24,900
Key Specs
- Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
- Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
- Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit
- Sweat and water resistant
- Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"
- The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life
Samsung Galaxy Buds
MRP: Rs. 9,990
Key Specs
- 58mAH lithium-ion battery
- Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 6 hours buds and 7 hours case)
- Clear and crisp sound with sound by AKG
- Enhanced usability with wireless charging support and automatic sound switching
- Battery - 58mAH for the earbuds and 252 mAh for the cradle/ case
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
Realme Buds Air
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- Customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency, Gaming mode for super low latency and Charging port: USB Type-C
- With Mic:Yes
- Total Charging time: 1.5 hours
- Wireless charging: Yes,
- 12mm Dynamic bass boost drivers with Dual Mic Noise cancellation for calls, Upto 17 hours of total playback (3 hours on the earbuds & 14 hours on the charging case),
- 6 Months
JBL Tune
MRP: Rs. 6,499
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 4.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 hrs
- Elegantly designed Portable Charging Case
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Hands-free Stereo Calls
Skullcandy Push
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- 12 hours of total battery life
- Water resistant
- Secure FitFin ear gels
- Microphone with call, track, volume control, and activate assistant
Noise Shot X-Buds
MRP: Rs. 3,999
Key Specs
- Enjoy truly wireless audio with the Shots X5 charge wireless earphones from Noise
- Bluetooth v5.0 wireless earphones are compatible with any Bluetooth device, any Bluetooth version
- IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds IPX5 rated are sweat proof and splash proof
- Shots X5 charge wireless earbuds have up to 5 hours battery life each, the charging time for the earbuds is supposed to be about 3 hours
- The Included 2200mAh charging case can recharge the Bluetooth ear pods up to 10 times and can charge your phone as well
- Ergonomically designed earbuds with 3 included pairs of silicone tips provide a comfortable and secure fit
- Get instant access to your voice assistant on android and iOS, with just a tap on your earbuds
Motorola Verve Buds 500
MRP: Rs. 2,999
Key Specs
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Play time: 9hrs ( 3hrs + additional 6hrs with charging case) 2 x 45 mAh rechargeable battery (250mAh on charging case)
- Use either bud as a mono Bluetooth headset Built-in mic for calls
- Hubble, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant Enabled
Sony SP700N
MRP: Rs. 27,189
Key Specs
- True wireless earbuds with BLUETOOTH technology and NFC. Digital noise canceling lets you listen without distractions
- Ambient sound mode to hear essential sound without taking your headphones off. Splash-proof IPX4 rating for sports.
- Lightweight design with secure fitting. EXTRA BASS sound with deep, punchy low end
- Battery life up to 9 hours with carrying case
- In the box: Charging Case, USB Cable (Micro-USB cable (approx 50cm)), Long Hybrid silicone rubber earbuds (SS, S, M, L ×2), Arc Supporters (M, L ×2)
Jabra Elite Active 65t
MRP: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability
- Take your music, calls and sports indoors or out
- Power your music, calls and fitness tracking throughout the day with up to 5 hours battery life and a total 15 hours with the included charging case
- Jabra elite active 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, experience the true wireless stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts
- Your music, the way you want to hear it, with a customizable equalizer that lets you personalize your music
- One-touch access to amazon Alexa, Siri and google assistant 2-year warranty against damage from water and dust (registration required on Jabra sound and app)
- 2 years warranty
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic
MRP: Rs. 24,990
Key Specs
- Good clarity - experience sound that's like being there thanks to Sennheiser category leading wireless technology
- Fingertip control - Control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds
- Stay aware - Transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat without having to remove your earbuds
- Extended listening - 4 hours of listening becomes 12 with the compact charging case that gives you two full extra charges
- Handle conditions - Made for every environment with durable, tough, splash resistant materials, (IPX4 rated)
-
22,200
-
29,799
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,999
-
1,07,899
-
15,788
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
15,788
-
24,999
-
47,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580