Buying Guide: Best True Wireless Headphones To Buy In India 2020

You can buy Apple AirPods which offers up to 5 hours of battery life and features wireless charging case. JBL Tune, on the list, comes with a 5.8mm driver that features JBL Pure Bass sound that offers a powerful sound. You can even connect the earbuds with Siri or Google Assistant, and can effectively communicate.

The earbuds are light and are splash resistant. It also comes with Sennheiser Smart Control, which is the new-age companion app. With this new app, you can easily control, personalize, and configure your headphones.

Jabra Elite Active 65t looks attractive due to a few features. It comes with an IP56 rating, offers a 2-year warranty against sweat and dust, Bluetooth 5, and connects Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant and more.

Apple AirPods

MRP: Rs. 12,699

Key Specs

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

Apple AirPods Pro

MRP: Rs. 24,900

Key Specs

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customisable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri"

The wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

Samsung Galaxy Buds

MRP: Rs. 9,990

Key Specs

58mAH lithium-ion battery

Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 6 hours buds and 7 hours case)

Clear and crisp sound with sound by AKG

Enhanced usability with wireless charging support and automatic sound switching

Battery - 58mAH for the earbuds and 252 mAh for the cradle/ case

1 year manufacturer warranty

Realme Buds Air

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

Customized R1 chip for instant connectivity and low latency, Gaming mode for super low latency and Charging port: USB Type-C

With Mic:Yes

Total Charging time: 1.5 hours

Wireless charging: Yes,

12mm Dynamic bass boost drivers with Dual Mic Noise cancellation for calls, Upto 17 hours of total playback (3 hours on the earbuds & 14 hours on the charging case),

6 Months

JBL Tune

MRP: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 4.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 hrs

Elegantly designed Portable Charging Case

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Hands-free Stereo Calls

Skullcandy Push

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

Bluetooth wireless technology

12 hours of total battery life

Water resistant

Secure FitFin ear gels

Microphone with call, track, volume control, and activate assistant

Noise Shot X-Buds

MRP: Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

Enjoy truly wireless audio with the Shots X5 charge wireless earphones from Noise

Bluetooth v5.0 wireless earphones are compatible with any Bluetooth device, any Bluetooth version

IPX5 rated Bluetooth earbuds IPX5 rated are sweat proof and splash proof

Shots X5 charge wireless earbuds have up to 5 hours battery life each, the charging time for the earbuds is supposed to be about 3 hours

The Included 2200mAh charging case can recharge the Bluetooth ear pods up to 10 times and can charge your phone as well

Ergonomically designed earbuds with 3 included pairs of silicone tips provide a comfortable and secure fit

Get instant access to your voice assistant on android and iOS, with just a tap on your earbuds

Motorola Verve Buds 500

MRP: Rs. 2,999

Key Specs

Bluetooth v5.0

Play time: 9hrs ( 3hrs + additional 6hrs with charging case) 2 x 45 mAh rechargeable battery (250mAh on charging case)

Use either bud as a mono Bluetooth headset Built-in mic for calls

Hubble, Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant Enabled

Sony SP700N

MRP: Rs. 27,189

Key Specs

True wireless earbuds with BLUETOOTH technology and NFC. Digital noise canceling lets you listen without distractions

Ambient sound mode to hear essential sound without taking your headphones off. Splash-proof IPX4 rating for sports.

Lightweight design with secure fitting. EXTRA BASS sound with deep, punchy low end

Battery life up to 9 hours with carrying case

In the box: Charging Case, USB Cable (Micro-USB cable (approx 50cm)), Long Hybrid silicone rubber earbuds (SS, S, M, L ×2), Arc Supporters (M, L ×2)

Jabra Elite Active 65t

MRP: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

enjoy an actively lifestyle with secure fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability

Take your music, calls and sports indoors or out

Power your music, calls and fitness tracking throughout the day with up to 5 hours battery life and a total 15 hours with the included charging case

Jabra elite active 65t are third generation true wireless earbuds, experience the true wireless stability that lets you take calls and listen to music without worrying about dropouts

Your music, the way you want to hear it, with a customizable equalizer that lets you personalize your music

One-touch access to amazon Alexa, Siri and google assistant 2-year warranty against damage from water and dust (registration required on Jabra sound and app)

2 years warranty

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Headset with Mic

MRP: Rs. 24,990

Key Specs