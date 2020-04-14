Best Smart Bands To Buy In India Under Rs 3,000

Gradually, brands have started coming up with smart bands and wearables that are durable despite being built using lightweight materials.

This makes these accessories suitable for workouts and there are many activity tracking features including walking, running, sleep, sedentary, etc.

Some improved smart bands come with special features including SpO2 monitor that helps track O2 saturation levels. Besides these, there are other features including remote camera feature, multiple watch faces, volume control options, and smart music.

So, here is a list of smart bands that can be purchased under Rs. 3,000.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was launched with improved features such as a color AMOLED touch display, water resistance, activity and swim tracking among other aspects.

Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 comes with a large full color AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor that will track oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream and other aspects.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 features a 0.78-inch OLED display, a battery life of 20 days, a heart rate monitor, and other features that are seen commonly in smart bands.

Honor Band 3

Honor Band 3 is a fashionable smart band with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and water resistance among other key specifications and features.

Fastrack Reflex 2.0

Fastrack Reflex 2.0 tracks the total number of steps, total distance, and number of calories that you have burned during your workouts.

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition

Xiaomi Mi Band HRX Edition is a watch and fitness tracker that is built into a smart band. The device is a special edition model with the HRX customization.

Realme Band

Realme Band features notable aspects including a large color display, real-time heart rate monitor, intelligent sports tracking, etc.

Honor Band 5i

Honor Band 5i has been launched recently in India with Bluetooth Syncing feature, up to 7 days of battery life, LCD display, and other key aspects.

Huawei Band 2 Pro

Huawei Band 2 Pro is an activity tracker cum fitness band with 50m water resistance, a heart rate sensor, independent GPS positioning, sleep monitor, fitness tracker, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Fit E

Samsung Galaxy Fit E automatically detects three activities including running, walking, and dynamic workout. It sends your heart rate to your phone and lets you track via the Samsung Health app.

Honor Band 4

Honor Band 4 features real-time heart rate monitoring, 50m meter water resistance, scientific sleep monitor, and swim stroke recognition among other aspects.

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Charge 3 features a heart rate fitness tracker that lets tracks activity, sleep and exercise and features advanced fitness tracking as well.