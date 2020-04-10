ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best Premium Pop-Up Camera Smartphones Available In India

    By
    |

    Smartphones have become advanced with unique and premium design than ever before. Some of these design trends include the presence of slim or almost negligible bezels around the display. This aspect also eliminates the top bezel of the smartphone by bringing notch displays, punch-hole cutout or pop-up selfie camera modules. The reason for the same is to maximize the screen space and make it ideal for tasks such as watching videos, playing games, etc.

    Best Pop-up Selfie Camera
     

    Talking about the presence of a pop-up selfie camera module, it removes the necessity of having a top bezel at all leaving a very minimal strip above the display. Eventually, the screen space of over 90% is achieved and you can enjoy an uninterrupted view as opposed to having a punch-hole cutout or a notch.

    While there are pop-up camera smartphones across price points, the premium market segment has many such devices. And, here we have curated a list of best premium smartphones in the Indian market featuring a pop-up selfie camera sensor.

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

    The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is a special edition model of the yesteryear flagship. The device features identical specifications as the standard edition except for a few changes. The device features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera sensor.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    The OnePlus 7T Pro also comes with a pop-up selfie camera module, which leaves the display free from notches. Well, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture within the pop-up module.

    Samsung Galaxy A80
     

    Samsung Galaxy A80

    Samsung Galaxy A80, which is one of the first devices in the Galaxy A series is the world's first 48MP camera smartphone. It has three cameras within a pop-up module at the rear and this can rotate towards the front doubling as the selfie camera.

    Oppo K3 128GB

    Oppo K3 arrives with a 6.5-inch bezel-less display that is free from notches and cutout as there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor within the pop-up camera module. The other goodies of the smartphone include a Snapdragon 710 SoC, 128GB of storage space, and more

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 256GB

    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro 256GB

    Redmi K20 Pro is one of the advanced and most expensive smartphones launched by the brand. One of the notable specifications of this smartphone include a pop-up selfie camera. The pop-up module houses a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM

    The Vivo V15 Pro is one of the smartphones featuring a pop-up selfie camera sensor. The device features a 32MP pop-up camera module for selfies along with f/2.0 aperture with customized pop-up sounds as well.

     

    Vivo NEX

    Vivo NEX

    Vivo NEX features highlights such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, an Ultra FullView display for the best experience, and a pop-up camera module with an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
