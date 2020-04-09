Best Smartphones With 64MP Camera In India Right Now

While the battle of megapixels continues to get fiercer, Chinese manufacturers have managed to dominate the camera-centric space. Companies like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, and others have produced several smartphones with high camera capabilities.

If you are someone seeking for a smartphone that scores high in the camera department, then check out our list of top smartphones with 64MP camera to buy in India.

OPPO Reno3 Pro

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P95 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

8GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera

44MP + 2MP Front Camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4025mAh battery (typical) / 3935mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A71

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Poco X2

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Realme X2 Pro

Key Specs

6.5-inch ( 2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) Super VOOC fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

Realme XT

Key Specs

