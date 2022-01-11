CES 2022: HyperX Unveils Three Gaming Headsets For Android Devices Features oi-Megha Rawat

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, HyperX, HP's gaming peripherals sub-brand, unveiled its new product selection. Three headsets, an Android game controller, a mouse, and a keyboard are part of the portfolio.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset, which has a stated battery life of up to 300 hours on a single charge, is one of the company's biggest announcements. The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller connects through Bluetooth to Android cellphones and via USB to PCs.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset will be available in February for $199.99 (approximately Rs. 14,900). The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset will be available starting in March for $99.99 (approximately Rs. 7,400). Starting in January, the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset will be available for $69.99. (roughly Rs. 5,200).

The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller will be available in March for $49.99 (approximately Rs. 3,700). Both the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse and the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available in February for $79.99 (approximately Rs. 6,000) and $99.99, respectively.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, Cloud II, Cloud Specifications

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset features DTS Headphone:X audio and claims to have a battery life of up to 300 hours on a single charge. The headphones have a custom-designed twin-chamber technology and 50mm HyperX dynamic drivers. Memory foam and leatherette ear cushions are included with the over-the-ear headphones. Their frequency response ranges from 15 to 21,000 Hz.

They also include a noise-cancelling condenser microphone with LED indicators that may be detached. A wireless USB dongle and a USB 2.0 port are available for connectivity. In four and a half hours, the Lithium-ion polymer battery may be fully charged. They weigh 332 grams without the microphone connected.

The HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset has a frequency response range of 10Hz to 23,000Hz with 53mm Dynamic speakers. HyperX Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound is also included. For 2022, they get a new pink and white colorway.

HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset is the company's third headset. DTS HeadphoneX audio with 3D spatial audio is included. HyperX has dropped Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound from these headphones for 2022. Aside from that, they are identical to the previous model.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Specifications

The HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is designed to work with Android smartphones through Bluetooth v4.2, but it can also be connected to PCs using a USB Type-A to Type-C adapter or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver. Its 660 mAh battery may last up to 19 hours on a single charge. It also comes with a removable, adjustable phone clip that adjusts from 44mm to 86m.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse, Specifications

HyperX's wireless gaming mouse features a honeycomb hex design, which the company claims make it ultra-lightweight. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste has low latency and can be connected through a 2.4GHz wireless frequency. Its 370 mAh battery provides up to 100 hours of power life on a single charge.

It's rated at IP55. Users can customize DPI settings, RGB illumination, button assignments, and macros with the HyperX NGENUITY program. Without the cord, it measures 124.3x38.2x66.8mm and weighs 61 grams.

Mechanical keys with an 80 million lifespan click rating are featured on the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Keyboard. It contains backlit RGB keys, and users can customize illumination and other settings using the HyperX NGENUITY software. It weighs 827.7 grams and measures 315.06x105.5x36.94mm.

Best Mobiles in India