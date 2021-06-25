List Of Best Gaming Headsets To Buy In India

There are several gaming headsets available out there right now, including wired and wireless headsets. You can check out the best gaming headset buying guide to make a better decision. Here, we have listed a list of best-in-class gaming headsets available in India. Check out the list below.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 (2019 Edition) Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset

Priced at Rs. 30,495, SteelSeries Arctis 7 (2019 Edition) Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset is designed to deliver low latency while gaming. It comes with 24 hours of battery life, a premium steel headband and other features.

JBL Quantum 100

JBL Quantum 100 is a gaming headset priced at Rs. 2,599. It lets gamers rally the troops and opponents with clarity. The detachable, voice focus directional boom mic has the ability to mute as well among other capabilities.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro High Fidelity Gaming Headset is priced at Rs. 19,599. It comes with a first certified Hi-Res audio system for high fidelity.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset Gaming Headset is priced at Rs. 14,995. It comes with a Blue VO!CE Mic Filter tech, 50 mm PRO-G Drivers, and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound.

Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headphones

Priced at Rs. 9,500, the Sennheiser GSP 350 Gaming Headphones delivers an ultra-immersive experience for PC gamers with its high-end acoustic technology and incredible 7.1 Dolby surround sound.

XPG Precog Gaming Headset with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound

XPG Precog Gaming Headset with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound costs Rs. 9,309. There are dual drivers and a detachable mic as well in this gaming headset for improved performance.

Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset

Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset was designed to satisfy the pro gamer without compromising on quality. Enjoy a rich listening experience at just Rs. 3,999.

Razer Kraken V3 X

Razer Kraken V3 X is priced at Rs. 7,589 and feels like complete immersion without being heavy. The USB PC gaming headset allows you to game continuously without feeling any discomfort.