Fathers Day 2021 Gift Ideas Best Truly Wireless Headsets Under Rs. 5,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Father's Day 2021 is fast approaching! Having said that, many people are taking to the internet as they are looking forward to purchase gifts on this occasion. If you are looking forward to buy an affordable gift this Father's Day, then you can consider buying a pair of truly wireless headset for your dad. There are many such accessories that are available in the market right now under Rs. 5,000.

Notably, these truly wireless headsets from various brands including Ambrane, boAt, Soundcore, Noise, Realme, etc. are available online at a discounted pricing via online. You can buy any of these truly wireless earbuds this Father's Day. Check out the list from here. boAt Airdopes 381 Rs. 1,999

Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hours

ASAP Charge: 5 mins= 60 mins playtime|Type-c Charging

IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset Rs. 4,999

Key Specs With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 14 m

Charging time: 2 hr

Diamond-Coated Drivers: Liberty 2 produce sound with flawless accuracy and treble that sparkles full of detail

Up to 32 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 8 hours of playtime on a single charge

aptX Technology: Sound is streamed from your device to Liberty 2 in the highest possible quality and with ultra-low latency. Ambrane Vibe Beats With Qualcomm apt X enabled Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,999

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Qualcomm aptX audio technology

CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology

Bluetooth version V5.0

Battery life with charging case Up to 30hrs

IPX4 Water Resistance Noise Shots Groove Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,999

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 5 Hours | Charging time: 1.5 Hours

Upto 15 hrs of total playtime. (5hrs on a single charge and additional 10hrs from the case)

Charging time 1.5hrs

IPX5 Water Resistant

6mm Driver to deliver Bass Driven sound Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth Headset Rs. 2,499

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

Instant Connection with Google fast Pair

13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

Intelligent Touch Controls

17 hour total playback

Super Low latency gaming mode

4.1g lightweight earbud design

realme Link app connectivity boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,299

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 Hours

Instant Voice Assistant

Type-C Charging Port | Upto 15 hours of total playtime

IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case) Realme Buds Air 2 with Active Noise Cancellation Rs. 3,299

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

10 mm Large DLC Drivers

IPX5 Water Resistance | Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls

Enabled with Smart Wear Detection OnePlus Buds Z Bluetooth Headset Rs. 2,999

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

10mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support

20 hours of music playback combined - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the case.

Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours worth of playtime

IP55-certified, water & sweat resistant

Perfect call: Dual microphones per earbud

Low Latency Mode

Instant Quick Pairing boAt Airdopes 281v2 Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,799

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery Time: Upto 17 Hours

Charging Time: 1 hour | Touch Control

IPX 5: Water and Sweat Resistant Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,799

key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs

20-hour total playback

10mm Large Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers

AAC High-quality Audio

IPX4 Water and Sweat resistance PHILIPS TAUT102BK True Wireless Rs. 2,099

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Battery life: 3 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

3 additional ear-tips to fit any ear size

Multi-function button to easily control music and calls

Double button-press to summon voice assistant

Mono mode-for when you want to leave one ear free Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Bluetooth Headset Rs. 1,799

Key Specs [One Touch Control & Voice Assistant] With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls.Voice assistant function lets you access siri/Google Assistant

[Auto pairing ] Automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time

[Passive Noise Canceling] These Truly Wireless earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of the street noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality

Offers playback time of up to 7.5 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 30 Hours.

[Monopod Feature] The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music & take calls

[IPX7 waterproof]- earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes.Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base

Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling. Improved high quality mic for both earbuds bring a better call performance Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds Rs. 2,298

Key Specs With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hr | Charging time: 2 Hours Philips Audio TAT1225 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Rs. 2,302

Key Specs A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit

6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass

Activate phone's voice assistant: Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send messages to friends, check the weather and more

Total 18 Hours Play Time: You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case

