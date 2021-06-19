Fathers Day 2021 Gift Ideas Best Truly Wireless Headsets Under Rs. 5,000

ENGLISH

    Father's Day 2021 is fast approaching! Having said that, many people are taking to the internet as they are looking forward to purchase gifts on this occasion. If you are looking forward to buy an affordable gift this Father's Day, then you can consider buying a pair of truly wireless headset for your dad. There are many such accessories that are available in the market right now under Rs. 5,000.

     

    Father's Day Gift Ideas

    Notably, these truly wireless headsets from various brands including Ambrane, boAt, Soundcore, Noise, Realme, etc. are available online at a discounted pricing via online. You can buy any of these truly wireless earbuds this Father's Day. Check out the list from here.

    boAt Airdopes 381

    boAt Airdopes 381

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 20 hrs | Charging time: 1.5 hours
    • ASAP Charge: 5 mins= 60 mins playtime|Type-c Charging
    • IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
    • IPX5: Water and Sweat Resistant
    Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset
     

    Soundcore Liberty 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 4,999
    Key Specs

    • With Mic:Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 14 m
    • Charging time: 2 hr
    • Diamond-Coated Drivers: Liberty 2 produce sound with flawless accuracy and treble that sparkles full of detail
    • Up to 32 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
    • aptX Technology: Sound is streamed from your device to Liberty 2 in the highest possible quality and with ultra-low latency.
    Ambrane Vibe Beats With Qualcomm apt X enabled Bluetooth Headset

    Ambrane Vibe Beats With Qualcomm apt X enabled Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Qualcomm aptX audio technology
    • CVC8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology
    • Bluetooth version V5.0
    • Battery life with charging case Up to 30hrs
    • IPX4 Water Resistance
    Noise Shots Groove Bluetooth Headset

    Noise Shots Groove Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,999
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 5 Hours | Charging time: 1.5 Hours
    • Upto 15 hrs of total playtime. (5hrs on a single charge and additional 10hrs from the case)
    • Charging time 1.5hrs
    • IPX5 Water Resistant
    • 6mm Driver to deliver Bass Driven sound
    Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth Headset

    Realme Buds Air Neo Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 2,499
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 17 Hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
    • Instant Connection with Google fast Pair
    • 13mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
    • Intelligent Touch Controls
    • 17 hour total playback
    • Super Low latency gaming mode
    • 4.1g lightweight earbud design
    • realme Link app connectivity
    boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset

    boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,299
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Charging time: 2 Hours
    • Instant Voice Assistant
    • Type-C Charging Port | Upto 15 hours of total playtime
    • IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
    Realme Buds Air 2 with Active Noise Cancellation

    Realme Buds Air 2 with Active Noise Cancellation

    Rs. 3,299
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5.2
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
    • 10 mm Large DLC Drivers
    • IPX5 Water Resistance | Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls
    • Enabled with Smart Wear Detection
    OnePlus Buds Z Bluetooth Headset

    OnePlus Buds Z Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 2,999
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • 10mm dynamic drivers with Dolby Atmos support
    • 20 hours of music playback combined - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the case.
    • Fast charging: 10 minutes for 3 hours worth of playtime
    • IP55-certified, water & sweat resistant
    • Perfect call: Dual microphones per earbud
    • Low Latency Mode
    • Instant Quick Pairing
    boAt Airdopes 281v2 Bluetooth Headset

    boAt Airdopes 281v2 Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,799
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery Time: Upto 17 Hours
    • Charging Time: 1 hour | Touch Control
    • IPX 5: Water and Sweat Resistant
    Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset

    Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,799
    key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 20 hrs
    • 20-hour total playback
    • 10mm Large Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers
    • AAC High-quality Audio
    • IPX4 Water and Sweat resistance
    PHILIPS TAUT102BK True Wireless

    PHILIPS TAUT102BK True Wireless

    Rs. 2,099
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Battery life: 3 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
    • 3 additional ear-tips to fit any ear size
    • Multi-function button to easily control music and calls
    • Double button-press to summon voice assistant
    • Mono mode-for when you want to leave one ear free
    Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Bluetooth Headset

    Boult Audio Airbass Truebuds Bluetooth Headset

    Rs. 1,799
    Key Specs

    • [One Touch Control & Voice Assistant] With one multifunction button, you can play/pause, previous/next track and answer/hang-up calls.Voice assistant function lets you access siri/Google Assistant
    • [Auto pairing ] Automatically pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. No need to manually pair to your device each time
    • [Passive Noise Canceling] These Truly Wireless earbuds can block out most of surrounding noises. You will be out of the street noise and get into the fantastic world of music with the sound quality
    • Offers playback time of up to 7.5 hours for every charge. Carrying case can give 4 additional charges to the earbuds making total play-time of up to 30 Hours.
    • [Monopod Feature] The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode, but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music & take calls
    • [IPX7 waterproof]- earbuds and charging case inner Nano-coating makes it possible to waterproof for 1 meters deep for 30 minutes.Ideal for sweating it out at the gym. Even Wash the earbuds and base
    • Designed with latest Bluetooth 5.0, the wireless earbuds own fast and stable transmission without tangling. Improved high quality mic for both earbuds bring a better call performance
    Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds

    Noise Air Buds Truly Wireless Earbuds

    Rs. 2,298
    Key Specs

    • With Mic: Yes
    • Bluetooth version: 5
    • Wireless range: 10 m
    • Battery life: 20 hr | Charging time: 2 Hours
    Philips Audio TAT1225 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbud

    Philips Audio TAT1225 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbud

    Rs. 2,302
    Key Specs

    • A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Adjust. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject call and more. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call
    • You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit
    • 6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass
    • Activate phone's voice assistant: Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask Siri or the Google Assistant to play some music , call or send messages to friends, check the weather and more
    • Total 18 Hours Play Time: You get up to 6 hours play time from a single charge, plus 12 extra hours from a fully charged case

