    Fathers Day Gift Ideas Best Premium Smartphones To Gift Your Father

    By
    |

    Planning to buy a gift for your father for Father's Day and can't decide on what to present? Instead of buying them a product that he might just use for a few days, get them a premium smartphone, which will make them happy and can elevate their smartphone game.

     

    We have curated some of the premium smartphones available in India which makes an excellent Father's Day Gift. Phones like the iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra are some of the best smartphones in the world. Similarly, devices like the Vivo X60 Pro Plus, ROG Phone 5 offers top-tier gaming performance with good cameras.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    Price: Rs. 64,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    OnePlus 9R
     

    OnePlus 9R

    Price: Rs. 43,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792×828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor, 8-core Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 13
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP front camera
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

    Price: Rs. 1,28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
    • 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
    • Android 11 with One UI 3.1
    • 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OnePlus 8T

    OnePlus 8T

    Price: Rs. 45,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
    • 6GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
    • 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB/256GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI
    • Single SIM / Hybrid SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA Sub6 / mmWave (Optional), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Apple iPhone 12

    Apple iPhone 12

    Price: Rs. 79,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A14 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    OnePlus 9

    OnePlus 9

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Vivo X60 Pro

    Vivo X60 Pro

    Price: Rs. 41,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.56 Inch FHD+ E3 AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 3.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Processor
    • 12GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP+13MP+13MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 5G SA/NSA
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 5.1
    • GPS/GLONASS
    • USB Type-C
    • 4200mAh Battery
    OnePlus 8 Pro

    OnePlus 8 Pro

    Price: Rs. 54,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4510mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 1:08 [IST]
    X