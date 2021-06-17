ENGLISH

    Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days 2021 Sale: Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones

    By
    |

    When it comes to camera-centric smartphones with Android OS, Oppo is a brand that stands out. This is especially true for its selfie camera, which offers niche settings, particularly for the Indian audience. Moreover, the premium build and features on Oppo smartphones have made it immensely popular in the country. If you're looking for a new Oppo smartphone, this might be the ideal time. The Oppo Fantastic Days 2021 Sale is offering discounts on Oppo smartphones, making them even more attractive.

     

    One can check out affordable smartphones like the Oppo A12 or the Oppo A33. The Oppo Fantastic Days 2021 Sale is offering a discount on these devices, bringing down the price to Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 8,990, respectively. Plus, the Oppo A54 has a 10 percent discount, which brings down the price to just Rs. 13,490 at the sale.

    If you're looking for more premium offerings, Oppo has plenty to offer like the Oppo F19 series. Here, the Oppo F19 and the Oppo F19 Pro have a 14 percent and a 9 percent discount at the Oppo Fantastic Days 2021 Sale. This brings down the price to just Rs. 17,990 and Rs. 23,490, respectively.

    Additionally, the Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G gets a 13 percent discount, cutting down the price to just Rs. 25,990. The Oppo Fantastic Days 2021 Sale also extends the discount to the slightly older Oppo F17 Pro, which gets a 23 percent discount and making it available for Rs. 19,990. Aren't these exciting offers to check out?

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
     

    OPPO A12 (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 10,990 (27% off)

    OPPO A12 is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A33 (Mint Cream, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A33 (Mint Cream, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,990 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 12,990 (30% off)

    OPPO A33 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F17 Pro (Metallic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F17 Pro (Metallic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 19,990 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 25,990 (23% off)

    OPPO F17 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 (Midnight Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,990 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 20,990 (14% off)

    OPPO F19 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro (Crystal Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Crystal Silver, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 23,490 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 25,990 (9% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro is available at 9% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G (Space Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 29,990 (13% off)

    OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    OPPO A54 (Crystal Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 13,490 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 14,990 (10% off)

    OPPO A54 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,490 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    OPPO A15 (Mystery Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,490 ; MRP: Price: Rs. 13,990 (17% off)

    OPPO A15 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Oppo Fantastic Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,490 onwards during the sale.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 14:43 [IST]
