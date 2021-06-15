ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale between June 13 and June 16. During this sale, customers can get their hands on their favorite products at a notable discount. The e-commerce portal will a 10% instant discount on using an SBI credit card or choosing EMI payment options.

     

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

    If you are a fan of Samsung smartphones, then you can buy your favorite smartphone across various price points including the Galaxy A series, Galaxy S series or others at attractive discounts during the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.

    Check out the offers and discounts available on Samsung smartphones right now from here.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
     

    Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (18% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A32 (Awesome Violet, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A32 (Awesome Violet, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (7% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 (Prism Crush Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy A31 (Prism Crush Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

    Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Phantom Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Phantom Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 75,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,04,999 (27% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (Aura Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (Aura Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,000 (11% off)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Cosmic Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Cosmic Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,000 (33% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Navy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Navy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (42% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Silver, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Silver, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (17% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)

    Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X