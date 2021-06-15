Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones

If you are a fan of Samsung smartphones, then you can buy your favorite smartphone across various price points including the Galaxy A series, Galaxy S series or others at attractive discounts during the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.

Check out the offers and discounts available on Samsung smartphones right now from here.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sea Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999 (23% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (30% off)

Samsung Galaxy F41 is available at 30% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F62 (Laser Grey, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A32 (Awesome Violet, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 20,499 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (18% off)

Samsung Galaxy A32 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (7% off)

Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy A31 (Prism Crush Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 23,999 (29% off)

Samsung Galaxy A31 is available at 29% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Phantom Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 75,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,04,999 (27% off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (Aura Glow, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 39,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,000 (11% off)

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Cosmic Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 54,999 ; MRP: Rs. 83,000 (33% off)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ is available at 33% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 54,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Cloud Navy, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,999 (42% off)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 42% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Phantom Silver, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,28,999 (17% off)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy F12 (Sky Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (21% off)

Samsung Galaxy F12 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.