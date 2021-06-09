ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offer On Asus ROG Phone 5, Galaxy S21 Plus, IQOO 3, And More

    Flipkart's Big Savings Day Sale is resuming once again. The e-commerce platform brings a wide range of discount and cashback offers on smartphones and other products during this sale. The Big Savings Days sale on Flipkart starts on 13th June 2021 and will be live till June 21.

     

    Big Savings Days Sale On Flipkart

    Make sure you head to the online retail store to get your hands on some pocket-friendly deals. The upcoming sale will offer some premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Asus ROG Phone 5, Motorola Razr 5G, and the iPhone 11 at discounted rates. Here are the offers and the list of smartphone which you can buy during the Big Savings Days Sale on Flipkart:

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Phantom Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 75,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,04,999 (27% off)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is available at 27% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 75,999 onwards during the sale.

    ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
     

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (10% off)

    Asus ROG Phone 5 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    Asus ROG Phone 3 (Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 46,999 ; MRP: Rs. 55,999 (16% off)

    Asus ROG Phone 3 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 46,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 54,900 (8% off)

    Apple iPhone 11 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO 3 (Quantum Silver, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 34,990 ; MRP: Rs. 37,990 (7% off)

    iQOO 3 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Razr 5G (Polished Graphite, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,09,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (26% off)

    Motorola Razr 5G is available at 26% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,09,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone XR ((PRODUCT)RED, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 41,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,900 (12% off)

    Apple iPhone XR is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 41,999 onwards during the sale.

    Apple iPhone SE (Black, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,900 (17% off)

    Apple iPhone SE is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Motorola Razr (Black, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 74,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,49,999 (50% off)

    Motorola Razr is available at 50% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    iPhone 11 Pro (Midnight Green, 64 GB)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 79,999 ; MRP: Rs. 1,06,600 (24% off)

    iPhone 11 Pro is available at 24% discount during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 74,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 5:03 [IST]
