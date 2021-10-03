Just In
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Best Selling Headphones
These days, headphones are quite convenient for many as they can answer calls on the go. There are many types of headphones such as neckband headsets, in-ear headsets and much more. If you want to get your hands on a pair of Bluetooth headphones, then you can get the same on the e-commerce portal Flipkart at a discounted pricing.
There are many brands that have launched Bluetooth headphones. You can opt to buy new models via Flipkart as the Big Billion Days sale 2021 offers numerous discounts on these headphones. Furthermore, there is an additional 10 percent discount on the headphones on using an ICICI or Axis Bank card for the transaction.
Here is a list of Bluetooth headphones you can buy on Flipkart right now during this festival sale.
SONY WH-CH510 Google Assistant enabled Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,990 (49% off)
SONY WH-CH510 is available at 49% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
boAt Rockerz 510 Super Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; MRP: Rs. 3,490 (68% off)
boAt Rockerz 510 Super Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset is available at 68% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
boAt Rockerz 600 HD Sound Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,990 (67% off)
boAt Rockerz 600 HD Sound Bluetooth Headset is available at 67% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,990 (66% off)
boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headset is available at 66% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 3,990 (77% off)
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth Headset is available at 77% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.
JBL T450BT Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (42% off)
JBL T450BT Extra Bass Bluetooth Headset is available at 49% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
INFINITY by Harman Glide 501 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499 (62% off)
INFINITY by Harman Glide 501 Bluetooth Headset is available at 62% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth Headset with Mic
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; MRP: Rs. 5,499 (49% off)
Skullcandy Uproar Bluetooth Headset is available at 49% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.
Fire-Boltt BH1400 Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999 (64% off)
Fire-Boltt BH1400 Bluetooth Headset is available at 64% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.
SONY WH-H910N Active
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; MRP: Rs. 24,990 (48% off)
SONY WH-H910N Active is available at 48% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.
AKG K361BT Closed-back, Foldable Studio Bluetooth Headset
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,199 (82% off)
AKG K361BT Closed-back, Foldable Studio Bluetooth Headset is available at 48% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. You can get this headset for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
